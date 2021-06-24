Have you visited your local library yet. Summer reading is in full swing at all of the Grant County libraries. Visit your library today.
The Marion Public Library will be closed on Monday, July 5.
Marion Public Library Summer Reading Program for all ages has begun and continues until July 10. Start logging your reading by following a few simple steps: a) Download the Reader Zone app; 2) Create a Reader or Parent account, or log into an existing account; 3) Enter our reading program code; 4) Join your Reading Group; and 5) Start logging your reading every day. Join with Code: 06699. Paper logs available upon request. Reading must be completed by July 17 to be eligible for prizes.
The theme this year is "Opening Doors," and the program will run from June 1st to July 10th. The goal for adult readers is to read for eight hours every two weeks. Those who reach their reading goal may come in to pick up a prize for meeting their goal. The prize for meeting the first goal is a choice of either a king size candy bar or a book. Please sign up, read, and have fun.
Summer STEAM. Limited to 10 children. Saturday, June 26 @ 1:30 p.m.; Tuesday, July 13 @ 10:30 a.m. and Saturday, July 24 @ 1:30 p.m.
Open the Door to Fossils. A program in partnership with our museum. Tuesday, June 29 @ 10 a.m. Outdoors. For Children k-6.
Cricut Flower Frames. Wednesday, June 30 @ 3 pm . Christina presents Cricut crafts. Register at https://tinyurl.com/teb3x4h
Music with Mr. Daniel. Wednesday, July 7 @ 10:30 a.m. Matter Park Bandshell.
Outdoor Storytime. Every Friday morning at 10:30 p.m. in the courtyard off the parking lot. For all ages!!! Weather permitting.
Library hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 7 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is closed. The Indiana History & Genealogy Room is open by appointment. Please call 668-2900, ext. 1153 or 1154 or sign up on the library website www.marion.lib.in.us Curbside service is available during open hours. WiFi extends into the library parking lot 24/7. The Library will be closed on Monday, May 31.
After June 1, per CDC, patrons and staff may be in building without masks if person is fully vaccinated. If patron or staff member is not vaccinated, please wear a mask. Masks are still available at the front desk.Social distancing is still required.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are now open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing is still required. Food and drink is not allowed at this time.
The Seed Library is now open on the 2nd floor of the Library. Patrons may take up to 5 packets of seeds per week. People are also encouraged to donate packages of seeds, or even partial packages so that we can keep our seed library going.
More Programming:
Book kits from the Library’s Racial Equity Grant are out and ready to be checked out and used. Visit the Children’s Department or Reference/Adult Services.
Have you tried our Curbside service? You should. Just call us and ask for a book or books – we can make suggestions. This service is for adults and children alike.
Do you have a Reference question or a Genealogy question? Just call the library at 668-2900 – we would love to hear from you.
Do you use Hoopla or Overdrive to listen to books or music or read magazines – call the library and we’ll tell you all about it. New to the Library Hoopla FLEX. Ask at Circulation.
Indiana History & Genealogy: This department is open on weekdays for appointments only. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment. The Museum is currently closed.
Curbside service will continue:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
Ask a Librarian:
Call the library at 765-668-2900 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with your questions (reference, genealogy, circulation, children’s) – we are here for you.
Interlibrary Loan:
The form is online or call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126. You can request up to five books – audio visual materials can be ordered also.
Virtual services:
Our online services still continue. Our website is www.marion.lib.in.us and you can find us on Facebook at Marion Public Library (Indiana). Look for more virtual programs like storytimes, genealogy, etc.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101.
