Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/ Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
AARP Tax help is no longer taking appointments for this year. All time slots are full. This group of volunteers says “thank you” and see you next year.
The Library and History Center will be closed on Friday, April 7. They will be open on Saturday, April 8.
MPL for Kids
Preschool Storytime Tuesdays @ 1 p.m. Stories, songs and art for preschoolers, ages 3 – 6.
Storytime Fridays @ 10 a.m. Stories and songs for children, ages 0-6.
Kids Makerspace Tuesdays @ 4-6 p.m. Have fun making new things with others! K thru 8th grade.
Family Movie: Every first Saturday -- April 1 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Call 668-2900, ext. 1105 for title and rating. Pop and popcorn will be provided.
Lego Club Every 2nd Saturday. Saturday, April 8 @ 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
STEAM & Stories Every 3rd Saturday. Saturday, April 15 @ 11 a.m. We will share books and explore STEAM. K-6th.
Read to the Dogs Tuesday, April 25 @ 5:30 p.m. Choose a book and read to a therapy dog
Meet the Author (via Zoom). Libby Carty McNamee, author of “Susanna’s Midnight Ride.” Wednesday, April 19 @ 5:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Register on our online calendar for a chance to win an autographed copy of the book! This event is co-sponsored by the General Francis Marion Chapter of the DAR.
MPL for Adults
Basket Class. Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Meeting Room B. Choose from a selection of baskets to make. Look at the baskets and sign up at the Children’s desk by Saturday, April 8. Costs for baskets: Tool: $30; Divided: $30; and Tomato: $40.
Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum Book Sale Friday, April 21 from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturday 22 from 11 am to 4 pm.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
