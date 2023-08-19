Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
The Library and History Center will be closed on Monday, September 4 for Labor Day.
MPL for Families
1st Saturday Family movie at 1:30 p.m. Free pop and popcorn. Call 668-2900, ext. 1105 for title and rating.
MPL for Kids
Storytimes have resumed on Tuesdays Preschool Storytime at 1:30 p.m. – Stories, songs, and art for preschoolers, ages 3-6. and Fridays, @ 10:30 a.m. Storytime. Stories and songs for children, ages 0-6.
Lego Club Every 2nd Saturday. Saturday, August 12 @ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Build a Lego creation and put it on display.
Steam & Stories Every 3rd Saturday. Saturday, August 19 @ 11:30 a.m. (note the Time Change). We will share books and explore STEAM. K – 6th.
MPL for Teens
Friday, August 25. Teen Lounge Teen Takeover from 5 to 7 pm. A time and a place to hang out and have some fun. Board games, video games, and snacks will be provided. For teen in grades 7-12.
MPL for Adults
Wednesday, August 23 @ 10:30 a.m. Program Room on the second floor of the library. Flower Wreath: a Make & Take craft. The cost is free and all materials are provided.
Thursday, August 24 @ 5 p.m. Library Program Room. Aging in Place: Home Fit Guide presented by Kendra Orcutt. Via Zoom.
The History Center presents
Thursday, August 24 @ 2 p.m. in the Forrest Room. Preserving History: Indiana Landmarks in Grant County and Beyond: Presented by Paul Hayden, Director of the Northeast Field Office of Indiana Landmarks.
MPL and the History Center present
Monday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. – Indiana Humanities Unearthed Speakers Bureau program featuring presenter Ava Tomasula y Garcia who will speak on Gas and Oil, Dirt and Ghosts: Landscape and Histories of Extraction in Indiana.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us.
