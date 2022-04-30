Library Hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The Indiana Room is open Monday through Friday by appointment only – call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment
The Museum is now open by appointment only and will be limited to small group tours where people can social distance. Call 668-2900, ext. 1131 for details.
Masks are now optional but recommended for patrons and staff per Library Board and CDC guidelines. Social distancing is still necessary.
The Friends Book Sale is this weekend. Stop in our Connector and see the offerings!
Programming @ the Library during April. General public:
Movie Event: Saturday afternoon @ the Movies. Saturday, May 7 @ 1 p.m. in Meeting Room B. Call 765-668-2900, ext. 1105 for title and rating. Popcorn & pop provided.
Adults and Children: Read to the Dogs. Celebrate Paws to Read Month. Tuesday, May 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Read to a therapy dog.
Also, on the second floor. “Telephones through the years” display from the Museum. The Grant Count Art Association has its Spring Art Show on the second floor of the library.
Adults:
MPL Virtual Genealogy Club: Thursdays, May 12 and May 26 @ 6:30 p.m. Programs TBA. Meet us on Zoom. Sign up via the webpage.
Children’s Department
Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meeting Room A – Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
Book Tastings: Grades 6th-8th – Wednesday, May 11 @ 10 a.m. 3rd-5th grades – Friday, May 13 @ 4:30 p.m. Find good books for summer reading!
Lego Club: Saturday, May 21 @ 11 a.m. Activity Room. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
MPL for Teens:
Teen Takeover: Friday, May 13 and May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Teen Lounge. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Anime Club: Friday, May 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Teen Lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends! For teens in grades 7 – 12.
Crosley Car Show. Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington Street will be closed between 6 and 7th Street. Crosley Cars were made in Marion from 1945 to 1952. Besides the cars, there will be displays in the Indiana Room and in the Museum. In addition, Bill Munn will present a talk on “Crosleys in Marion” at 11 a.m. followed by another presentation at noon.
Blood Drive. Tuesday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meeting Room B.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.