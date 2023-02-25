Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/ Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
February is Black History Month – be sure to pick up some books and view displays throughout the library. Visit the Weaver exhibit in the History Center.
MPL for All
Monthy Blood Pressure Checks to help you monitor your health. From Twin City Healthcare, second Tuesday of every month beginning January 10, 2023. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Location: Across from the Library’s Circulation Desk.
AARP Tax help time has begun and will continue through Monday, April 17. Times will be Monday – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 pm to 6 pm This program is By Appointment Only. Call 765-251-8506 for an appointment.
MPL for Kids
Preschool Storytime Tuesdays @ 1 p.m. Stories, songs and art for preschoolers, ages 3 – 6.
Dentist Storytime Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ 1 p.m. Special Guest Reader: Dr. John, Progressive Dental Center. Get your free Smily Guardian Resource Kit thanks to Delta Dental Foundation.
Read to the Dogs Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ 5:30 pm. Read to a therapy dog.
Family Movie Saturday, March 4 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Pop and popcorn will be provided. For title and rating, please call 668-2900, ext. 1105.
MPL for Adults
War Dogs The Many Roles of K9s in the Vietnam War. Monday, March 6 @ 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B. Presentation by John A. Meeks II.
Button Bouquet Wednesday, March 15 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Library Program Room, Second floor. Sign up on MPL’s calendar.
History Center @ MPL presents
“The Miami People: Life and Culture”, Saturday, March 11 @ 2 p.m. Meeting Room B. Presented by Diane Hunter. This program is part of the Carnegie Lecture series.
History Center – Indiana History & Genealogy. Winter time is a great time to research your family tree. Come to our In History Dept. and lose yourself in researching your roots.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.