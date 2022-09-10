Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
Masks are now optional but available to the public if needed.
Programming @ the Library and the History Center during August: Children’s Dept.
Storytime on Fridays @ 10:30 am to 11 am Children’s Activity Room –Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
Lego Club: Saturday, Sept. 10 @ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Activity Room
Book Club for 3rd & 4th: Wednesday, Sept. 14 @ 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B. Title of Book : A Boy Called Bat.
STEAM & Stories: Saturday, Sept. 17 @ 1 p.m. in the Activity Room. We will share books and explore STEAM. K-6th
Book Club for 5th and 6th: Wednesday, Sept. 21 @ 4 to 5:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Book: Nim’s Island.
Book Club for 7th and 8th: Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ 10 a.m. to 11:30 am in Meeting Room B. Book Rain Reign.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1105
MPL for Teens
All teen programs for students entering 7th grade in the fall.
Teen Takeover: Fridays, Sept. 9 and 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Teen Lounge. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Gams, crafts, and snacks will be provided. For teens in grades 7 -12.
Anime Club: Friday, Sept. 16 @ 5 to 7 p.m. Teen Lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends! For teens in grades 7 -12.
Indiana History & Genealogy
Virtual Genealogy by Zoom: Thursday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m. Sign up online or by calling 765-668-2900, ext. 1154
Adult Programming
Barb Wilson Book Discussion Group: meets Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Library Program Room. Book: Fahrenheit 451.
The History Center @ the Marion Public Library presents Dr. Tom Jones, Halbrook Distinguished Chair of American Government and Professor of History Emeritus at Taylor University. Friday, September 23 @ 5:30 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. The title of his talk is “The Summer of 1787: A Miracle in Philadelphia”.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
