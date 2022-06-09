Library Hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
Masks are now optional.
Programming @ the Library and the History Center during June
The Summer Reading Club has begun and it’s for children, teens and adults. The theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and it runs from June 1 through July 16. Download the Reader Zone app. MPL code: 188c3. Open your account now. Count the hours you read from June 1 – July 16. Programs & prizes for all ages.
Adults and Children
Saturday at the Movies. Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Pop and Popcorn will be serviced.
Juneteenth Storytime Program. Monday, June 20 at 3 p.m. Meeting Room B. Bring your family to celebrate Freedom Day with stories, poems, crafts and snacks.
Read to the Dogs. Tuesday, June 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Children’s Department
Color Me Calm. Wednesday, June 29 at 3:30. Library Program Room, 2nd floor. Walk-ins welcome.
Saturday at the Movies. Saturday, July 2 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Pop and popcorn will be served. Call 668-2900, ext. 1105 for title and rating. Please register on web page or call 668-2900, ext. 1133.
Adults: Register in the Adult/Reference Services Department or sign up online.
Sea of Potential Art Show for Adults & Teens 7th Grade & Up. What to Enter: Up to 3 works that fit summer reading theme: Oceans of Possibility. Flat Works – Paintings. Drawings. Photos. Can be up to 34 inches wide by 42 inches deep. 3D items must fit into a 12-inch square space that is 8 inches tall. Bring in Art: June 1 – June 30 to Reference Desk. Winter Announced on July 16. Needed Info: Name, Address. Phone Number. Email Address. Age Under 18. Pickup: Last 2 Weeks of July.
Smart Shell Crafts. Wednesday, June 15 and Wednesday, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. Limit of 15..
Make a Mermaid Dangle. Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m.
Make a Shell Bracelet. Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m.
The History Center at Marion Public Library Presents: Dr. Elizabeth George. Carnegie Lecture Series. Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. Dr. George is an Associate Professor of History at Taylor University. Her topic is “The Temperance Crusade and Women’s Rights”.
Children’s Department
Sign up for the Summer Reading program beginning June 1.
Family movie. Saturday, June 23 at 1 p.m. Call the Children’s Department for title and rating.
Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meeting Room A – Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
Lunch in the Courtyard, Wednesdays at noon. Bring a lunch and listen to a wonderful reader from our community. Bring a lunch and listen to a wonderful reader from our community. Wednesday, June 15 guest reading is Jace Martin.
Summer STEAM, limited to 10 families. Saturday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. Sign up in the Children’s Room.
Musician Mrs. Kate. Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. at Matter Park Bandshell
Roz Puppets – the Magic Fish. Tuesday, June 28 @ 10:30 a.m. Meeting Room B.
Lego Club. Saturday, June 18, and July 16 at 11 a.m. Activity Room. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Kids Sign Language Class. Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sign up is required – call 668-2900, ext. 1105.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
MPL for Teens: All teen programs for students entering 7th grade in the fall.
Teen Movie. Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. Teen Lounge. Call for title @ 668-2900, ext. 1105.
Anime Club. Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. Teen Lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends!
Teen Takeover. Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m. Teen Lounge. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Teen Craft – Tie Dye. Wednesday, June 29 at 5 p.m. Activity Room. Bring a white t-shirt and tie dye with us!
Blood Drive. Tuesday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meeting Room B.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
