Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
MPL for Kids Summer 2023
1st Saturday movie Saturday, August 5 @ 1:30 p.m. Call 668-2900, ext. 1105 for title and rating. Free pop and popcorn.
Storytimes resume on Tuesday, August 8 at 1:30 p.m. and Friday, August 11 @ 10:30 a.m.
Kids Makerspace Tuesdays @ 4-6 p.m. Have fun making new things with others! K-8th.
Steam & Stories Every 3rd Saturday. Saturday, August 19 @ 11:30 a.m. (note the Time Change). We will share books and explore STEAM. K – 6th.
MPL for Teens
Friday, August 11 and Friday, August 25. Teen Takeover from 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday, August 25. Anime Club. 5 to 7 p.m.
MPL for Adults
Tuesday, August 1. Plant-based Eating presented by the Purdue Extension Office. 12 to 1:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
