The Library will be closed on Monday, September 6 for Labor Day.
Programming @ the Library during August:
- Outdoor Storytime. Every Friday morning at 10:30 p.m. in the courtyard off the parking lot. For all ages!!! If it’s raining, the group will move into Meeting Room A
- Virtual Genealogy meetings: The next meeting is August 26that 6:30 p.m. via zoom. The program will be given by Jeannie Regan-Dinius from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. She will speak on the Underground Railroad in Indiana and Grant County. This is the zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZElc-qhqDspHN081N2O9HxndBDCpj1VMCfz
- Grant County Manufacturing & Distribution Job Fair will be held at the Marion Public Library from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24. Participating Employers: American Woodmark, Dunham’s Distribution Center, Weaver Popcorn, Welch Packaging and more.
- Christina’s CriCut project. Wednesday, August 25 at 3 p.m. Sign up by calling 668-2900, ext. 1126
Library hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 7 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is closed. The Indiana History & Genealogy Room is open by appointment. Please call 668-2900, ext. 1153 or 1154 or sign up on the library website www.marion.lib.in.us Curbside service is available during open hours. WiFi extends into the library parking lot 24/7. The Library will be closed on Monday, May 31.
We are now REQUIRING mask wearing for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people as per Library Board and CDC guidelines. Stay safe and enjoy our library.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing is still required.
The Seed Library is now open on the 2nd floor of the Library. Patrons may take up to 5 packets of seeds per week. People are also encouraged to donate packages of seeds, or even partial packages so that we can keep our seed library going.
More Programming:
Book kits from the Library’s Racial Equity Grant are out and ready to be checked out and used. Visit the Children’s Department or Reference/Adult Services.
Have you tried our Curbside service? You should. Just call us and ask for a book or books – we can make suggestions. This service is for adults and children alike.
Do you have a Reference question or a Genealogy question? Just call the library at 668-2900 – we would love to hear from you.
Do you use Hoopla or Overdrive to listen to books or music or read magazines – call the library and we’ll tell you all about it. New to the Library Hoopla FLEX. Ask at Circulation.
Indiana History & Genealogy: This department is open on weekdays for appointments only. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment. The Museum is currently closed.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
Ask a Librarian:
Call the library at 765-668-2900 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with your questions (reference, genealogy, circulation, children’s) – we are here for you.
Interlibrary Loan:
The form is online or call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126. You can request up to five books – audio visual materials can be ordered also.
Virtual services:
Our online services still continue. Our website is www.marion.lib.in.us and you can find us on Facebook at Marion Public Library (Indiana). Look for more virtual programs like storytimes, genealogy, etc.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101.
