Library hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is closed. The Indiana History & Genealogy Room is open by appointment. Please call 668-2900, ext. 1153 or 1154 or sign up on the library website www.marion.lib.in.us Curbside service is available during open hours. WiFi extends into the library parking lot 24/7.
Masks are now required for library patrons as per Executive Order of the Governor and the Marion Public Library Board. Please Mask-up, social distance, and stay safe when you visit. Masks are available at public desks by request. If you cannot wear a mask, please consider using our Curbside service.
The Library will be closed on Presidents’ Day, February 15.
Do you need help with signing up for a Covid vaccination? If you need help or do not have technology available to you, please visit the Marion Public Library. Librarians can assist you in signing up for the vaccine.
AARP Tax-Aide program is available by appointment only beginning February 12 through April 15. Please call for an appointment at 765-251-8506.
Programming:
- Meet Author Kimberly Brubaker Bradley via Zoom. Wednesday, February 17 @ 6 p.m. Join us for this live ZOOM meeting with the author of the War that Saved My Life and Fighting Words. This program is in partnership with the GIANT READING PROGRAM. Register for this event at tinyurl.com/ejq1gpg0
- Home Organizing Tips brought to you virtually on zoom with Lisa Eckerle, Professional Organizer and owner of Sort Support, LLC. Thursday, February 18 @ 6:30 p.m. Register for this event at tinyurl.com/17yh8se1.
- One State/On Story Community Read of The Year We Left Home by Jean Thompson. One State/One story is possible through a grant from Indiana Humanities. Our first book club discussion will take place on Thursday, March 25 @ 4 p.m. Dr. Nancy Dayton, an English professor from Taylor University, will join us and lead the discussion. If you are interested, please sign up for the community read & pick up your copy of the book at the Reference Desk of the Marion Public Library. For more information, call 765-668-2900, ext. 1127.
- Genealogy Program. Thursday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m. Lauren Peightel from the Indiana Historical Society will speak about the genealogy resources available at IHS Register online at www.marion.lib.in.us
- Valentine Grab and Go kits are available in the Children’s Dept.
Virtual Children’s Programming
- Book Looks with Mrs. Ami – FB page – each Thursday
Pop-up Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum. Great books at low prices. Across from the Circulation Desk on the Main Floor.
Due to COVID, the Library’s Meeting Rooms will not be available from now through January when the situation will be reevaluated. Patrons are urged to grab and go and not linger long @ the library. Curbside is available for patrons during each day.
Have you tried our Curbside service? You should. Just call us and ask for a book or books – we can make suggestions. This service is for adults and children alike.
Do you have a Reference question or a Genealogy question? Just call the library at 668-2900 – we would love to hear from you.
Do you use Hoopla or Overdrive to listen to books or music or read magazines – call the library and we’ll tell you all about it.
We ask the following of our patrons:
- Please don’t come if you are sick, have virus symptoms, or have been exposed to the virus.
- Please wear a mask and prepare to social distance within the building.
- We will limit the number of people in the building and ask that people grab and go. Librarians can assist you in your selections. Seating will not be available.
Visit our February displays:
- The Connector display case features St. Paul Parish School. The Museum has a display of mementoes from the RCS Marion plant in a display case on the 2nd floor of the Library.
- There is also a display of pictures of old Marion on the 2nd floor. These are displayed as part of a grant from Indiana Humanities entitled “Telling a People’s Story”.
Indiana History & Genealogy: This department is open on weekdays for appointments only. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment. The Museum is currently closed.
Curbside service will continue:
- All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
- Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
- All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside. Staff will be wearing masks and there will be no contact.
- All materials returned will be quarantined for 72 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
Computer use by appointment: If you would like to use a computer, please make an appointment by calling the Reference/Adult Services desk at 668-2900, ext. 1126. Computer time is limited to1 hour unless special arrangements are made. Masks required.
Museum: The Museum is currently closed to the public.
Ask a Librarian:
Call the library at 765-668-2900 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with your questions (reference, genealogy, circulation, children’s) – we are here for you.
Interlibrary Loan:
The form is online or call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126. You can request up to five books – audio visual materials can be ordered also.
Virtual services:
Our online services still continue. Our website is www.marion.lib.in.us and you can find us on Facebook at Marion Public Library (Indiana). Look for more virtual programs like storytimes, genealogy, etc.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101.
