Library hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is closed. The Indiana History & Genealogy Room is open by appointment. Please call 668-2900, ext. 1153 or 1154 or sign up on the library website www.marion.lib.in.us Curbside service is available during open hours. WiFi extends into the library parking lot 24/7.
Masks are still required for library patrons as per Executive Order of the Governor and the Marion Public Library Board. Please Mask-up, social distance, and stay safe when you visit. Masks are available at public desks by request. If you cannot wear a mask, please consider using our Curbside service.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are now open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Masks are required as is social distancing. Food and drink is not allowed at this time.
Do you need help with signing up for a Covid vaccination? If you need help or do not have technology available to you, please visit the Marion Public Library. Librarians can assist you in signing up for the vaccine.
The Library will be closed on Friday, April 2. It will be open on Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
AARP Tax-Aide program is available by appointment only now through April 15. Please call for an appointment at 765-251-8506.
The Seed Library is now open on the 2nd floor of the Library. Patrons may take up to 5 packets of seeds per week. People are also encouraged to donate packages of seeds, or even partial packages so that we can keep our seed library going.
Programming:
Now online – Watch on Facebook a demonstration of how to make a Seed Bomb and pick up a kit from Reference/Adult Services. Go to Marion Public Library’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, March 24 @ 6 p.m. SMART Craft Demo with Barbara Dixon. Barbara will be making a teacup bird feeder and a teacup/floral decoration. Both are very quick and easy but also very pretty.
Genealogy Programs. Thursday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Vicki Casteel from Indiana State Archives will be a guest). Register online at www.marion.lib.in.us
Saturday, March 27 @ 11 a.m. (4th Saturday) Virtual STEAM Team Challenge with Mr. Joe and Ms. Christina, plus 10 Take & Make hummingbird feeder kits.
Tuesday, April 6 (1st Tuesday). Happy Hour Trivia – Easter Traditions, Gardening & Poetry. Play to win books! 4 rounds = 4 chances to win up to a dozen books!
Book kits from the Library’s Racial Equity Grant are out and ready to be checked out and used.
Pop-up Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum. Great books at low prices. Across from the Circulation Desk on the Main Floor. Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum Book Sale will take place in the Library Connector on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details soon.
Have you tried our Curbside service? You should. Just call us and ask for a book or books – we can make suggestions. This service is for adults and children alike.
Do you have a Reference question or a Genealogy question? Just call the library at 668-2900 – we would love to hear from you.
Do you use Hoopla or Overdrive to listen to books or music or read magazines – call the library and we’ll tell you all about it.
Please don’t come if you are sick, have virus symptoms, or have been exposed to the virus.
Please wear a mask and prepare to social distance within the building.
We will limit the number of people in the building and ask that people grab and go. Librarians can assist you in your selections. Seating will not be available.
Visit our March displays. In March, the Daughters of the American Revolution, General Francis Marion Chapter, will have the display in the Connector. The Museum has a display of mementoes from the RCA Marion plant in a display case on the 2nd floor of the Library.
There is also a display of pictures of old Marion on the 2nd floor. These are displayed as part of a grant from Indiana Humanities entitled “Telling a People’s Story”.
Indiana History & Genealogy: This department is open on weekdays for appointments only. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment. The Museum is currently closed.
Curbside service will continue:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside. Staff will be wearing masks and there will be no contact.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 72 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
Computer use by appointment: If you would like to use a computer, please make an appointment by calling the Reference/Adult Services desk at 668-2900, ext. 1126. Computer time is limited to1 hour unless special arrangements are made. Masks required.
Museum: The Museum is currently closed to the public.
Ask a Librarian:
Call the library at 765-668-2900 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with your questions (reference, genealogy, circulation, children’s) – we are here for you.
Interlibrary Loan:
The form is online or call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126. You can request up to five books – audio visual materials can be ordered also.
Virtual services:
Our online services still continue. Our website is www.marion.lib.in.us and you can find us on Facebook at Marion Public Library (Indiana). Look for more virtual programs like storytimes, genealogy, etc.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101.
