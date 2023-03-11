Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/ Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
MPL for All
Monthy Blood Pressure Checks to help you monitor your health. From Twin City Healthcare, second Tuesday of every month beginning January 10, 2023. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Location: Across from the Library’s Circulation Desk.
AARP Tax help time has begun and will continue through Monday, April 17. Times will be Monday – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 pm to 6 pm This program is By Appointment Only. Call 765-251-8506 for an appointment.
MPL for Kids
Preschool Storytime Tuesdays @ 1 p.m. Stories, songs and art for preschoolers, ages 3 – 6.
Storytime Fridays @ 10 a.m. Stories and songs for children, ages 0-6.
Kids Makerspace Tuesdays @ 4-5 p.m. Have fun making new things with others! K thru 8th grade.
Lego Club Saturday, March 11 @ 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
STEAM + Stories Saturday, March 18 @ 11 a.m. We will share books and explore STEAM. K thru 6th grade. Sign up is required. 668-2900, ext. 1105.
Read to the Dogs Tuesday, March 28 @ 5:30 p.m. Choose a book and read to a therapy dog.
Book Clubs (Sign up is required.)
5th-6th Grades: Wednesday, March 15 @ 4 – 5:30 p.m.
7th-8th Grades: Wednesday, March 22 @ 10 – 11:30 a.m.
MPL For Teens
Teen Takeover Friday, March 24 @ 5 -7 p.m. Teen Lounge. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided. For teens in grades 7-12.
Anime Club Friday, March 17 @ 5 – 7 p.m. Teen Lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends! For teens in grades 7-12.
MPL for Adults
Button Bouquet Wednesday, March 15 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Library Program Room, Second floor. Sign up on MPL’s calendar.
Pysanky: Ukrainian painted eggs March 27, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Child – adults. (7 & under with an adult). $10 materials fee. Reservations due March 25. Sign up on MPL Calendar. Call 668-2900, ext. 1126.
History Center @ MPL presents
“The Miami People: Life and Culture”, Saturday, March 11 @ 2 p.m. Meeting Room B. Presented by Diane Hunter. This program is part of the Carnegie Lecture series. This program will be Zoomed both at the Library and viewers may Zoom from home with this link:
Topic: Carnegie Lecture: Miami People and Culture with Diane Hunter. Join Zoom Meeting: https://bit.ly/3J1F72X
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
