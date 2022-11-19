Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
The Library and History Center will close at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov.23, Thanksgiving Eve, and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving, and Friday, Nov. 25. The Library and History Center will be open on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks are now optional but available to the public if needed.
Programming @ the Library and the History Center during November for Families: Children’s Dept.
Preschool Storytime Tuesday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m. Stories, songs, and art for preschoolers, ages 3-6.
STEAM + Stories Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 11 a.m. in the Activity Room. We will share books and explore sTEAM. K-6th.
Read to the Dogs Tuesday, Nov. 29 @ 5:30 p.m. Activity Room Read to a therapy dog.
Book Clubs
7th & 8th grades. Wednesday, Nov. 30 @ 10 – 11:30 a.m. Meeting Room B. “A Long Walk to Water” will be discussed.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1105
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan.
Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
