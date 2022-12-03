Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
The Library and History Center will close at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov.23, Thanksgiving Eve, and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving, and Friday, Nov. 25. The Library and History Center will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a staff in-service.
Masks are now optional but available to the public if needed.
Programming during December Families:
Family Movie Saturday, Dec. 3 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Pop and Popcorn provided. For title and rating, call 765-668-2900, ext. 1105
Christmas in the Carnegie: Saturday, Dec. 10 – All Day. Join us for a celebration of Christmases present and past. 11a.m. to 4 p.m. See how Christmas is celebrated around the world. Noon: Kevin Whitmore will bring Scrooge to life. 1 p.m. Muppet movie. Carnegie Room in the History Center.
Children’s Dept.
Preschool Storytime. Tuesdays, Dec. 6 & 13 @ 1 p.m. Stories, songs, and art for preschoolers, ages 3-6.
Storytime Fridays, Dec. 2, 9, & 16 @ 10:30 a.m. Stories and songs for children, ages 0-6.
Lego Club Saturday, December 10 & Thursday, Dec. 29 @ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
STEAM & Stories Saturday, Dec. 17 @ 11 a.m. in the Children’s Activity Room. We will share books and explore STEAM, K-6th.
Polar Express Interactive Movie Thursday, Dec. 22 @ 1 p.m. in Meeting Room B. Join us for the movie and play along with the characters.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1105
Adult Programming
Mesh-ribbon wreath: Craft workshop for adults. Monday, December 5. 10 a.m. to noon in the Program Room. Sign up @ MPL calendar. Mlimited to first 12 to sign up. Materials fee: $20, paid in the Reference Department.
Book Discussion Wednesday, Dec. 14 @ 5:30 pm The book to be discussed this month is Home to Harmony by Philip Gulley. Please contact Sheri Conover Sharlow at 668-2900, ext. 1126 if interested.
Indiana History & Genealogy Virtual Genealogy will begin again in January 2023.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
