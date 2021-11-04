Fall Hours for the Marion Public Library:
Monday through Friday: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening. Lots of space and room to roam and select books. Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sundays; The Indiana Room is open Monday through Friday by appointment only – call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment; The Library will close at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.
Masks are required for patrons and staff both vaccinated and not vaccinated per Library Board and CDC guidelines. Masks are also required for those who attend any meetings in the library’s meeting rooms and study rooms.
Picturing Old Marion Art display on the 2nd floor of the Library. View pictures taken of Marion’s Downtown in its hey day. You will be enchanted.
Programming @ the Library during November:
Hoosier Holidays ORNAMENT CONTEST.
WHAT: Embody the spirit of Grant County
6 winners go to the tree @ the Statehouse
The other entries go on the Christmas tree @ MPL
RULES: 8” maximum size DUE Nov. 20 @ MPL Need name, address, email Entrant must live in Grant Count
Children’s Activities:
Fridays @ 10:30 a.m. Meeting Room A.
Family movies are beginning again. Saturday, November 6 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126 for title and rating. At this time, due to COVID, there will not be refreshments.
Homeschool Book Club (6th-8th). Wednesday, November 10 @ 10 a.m. Meeting Room B. Book: New Kid
STEAM Stations. Saturday, November 13 @ 1 p.m. Dinovember Challenge in Library Programming room.
Book Club (3rd-5th). Friday, November 19 @ 4:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Get your copy today! This is limited to 15 kids
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
Teen Activities:
Teen Tuesdays. Tuesday, November 9 and Tuesday, November 23 from 4 – 6 p.m. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Adult Activities:
Craft time. Wednesday, November 10 at 3 p.m. Beaded snowflake craft. Library Programming Room. Call 765-668-2900, ext. 1130 for information.
MPL Virtual Genealogy Club. Thursday, November 11 @ 6:30 p.m. this will be a sharing/question session. Register on the website at www.marion.lib.in.us. There will not be a meeting on Thanksgiving.
CriCut with Christina. Wednesday, December 1 @ 3 p.m. Make a canvas tote. Register at the Reference Desk or call 668-2900, ext. 1126.
Book Discussion: Wednesday, December 8 @ 5:30 p.m. Book to be discussed is The Supremes at Earl’s – All-You-Can-Eat by Ward Kelsey Moore. To obtain a copy of the book, contact Sheri Sharlow at 668-2900, ext. 1126.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.