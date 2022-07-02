Library Hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
The Library and History Center will be closed on Monday, July 4.
Masks are now optional.
Programming @ the Library and the History Center during June
The Summer Reading Club has begun and it’s for children, teens and adults. The theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and it runs from June 1 through July 16. Download the Reader Zone app. MPL code: 188c3. Open your account now. Count the hours you read from June 1 – July 16. Programs & prizes for all ages.
Adults and Children
Saturday at the Movies. Saturday, July 2 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Pop and popcorn will be served. Call 668-2900, ext. 1105 for title and rating. Please register on web page or call 668-2900, ext. 1133.
Adults: Register in the Adult/Reference Services Department or sign up online.
Sea of Potential Art Show for Adults and Teens 7th Grade & Up. What to Enter: Up to 3 works that fit summer reading theme: Oceans of Possibility. Flat Works – Paintings. Drawings. Photos. Can be up to 34 inches wide by 42 inches deep. 3D items must fit into a 12-inch square space that is 8 inches tall. Bring in Art: June 1 – June 30 to Reference Desk. Winter Announced on July 16. Needed Info: Name, Address. Phone Number. Email Address. Age Under 18. Pickup: Last 2 Weeks of July.
MPL Virtual Genealogy Club: Taking a break during June and July!
Make a Shell Bracelet. Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m.
Barb Wilson Book Discussion group. Wednesday, July 13 @ 5:30 p.m. in the Library Program Room. The book to be discussed is To Capture what you cannot keep by Beatrice Colin. To obtain a copy of the book, please contact Reference/Adult Services at 668-2900, ext. 1126.
Craft time. July 20 @ 3:30 p.m.
Children’s Department
Sign up for the Summer Reading program beginning June 1.
Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meeting Room A – Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
Lunch in the Courtyard, Wednesdays at noon. Bring a lunch and listen to a wonderful reader from our community.
Family Movie. Saturday, July 2 @ 1 p.m. in Meeting Room B. Call 668-2900, ext. 1133 for title and rating
STEAM Stations. Saturday, July 9 @ 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 12 @ 11 a.m. in the Activity Room. Sign up is required.
Hedgehog Hannah. Thursday, July 14 @ 5 p.m. Matter Park Bandshell. Live animals with Hedgehog Hannah!
Family movie. Thursday, July 21 – 1 p.m. in Activity Room
Lego Club. July 16 @ 11 a.m. Activity Room. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
MPL for Teens: All teen programs for students entering 7th grade in the fall.
Photo Scavenger Hunt – All of July. Pick up a flyer for more details.
Teen Painting Class with local artist, Tashema Davis. Wednesday, July 6 @ 5 p.m. in the Echo Gallery. For teens in grades 7 – 12. Sign up on our online calendar or by calling 765-668-2900, ext. 1105. Echo Gallery is located at 209 S. Washington St. Marion, IN.
Teen Takeover – Trivia Night. Friday, July 8 @ 5 p.m. Teen Lounge. Bring your friends and come to Trivia Night! Snacks and fun!
Teen Movie. Thursday, July 14 @ 1 p.m. Teen Lounge. Movie, pop and popcorn!
Anime Club. Friday, July 15 @ 5 p.m. Teen Lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends.
Teen Takeover. Friday, July 22 @ 5 p.m. Teen Lounge. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
