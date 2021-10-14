Fall Hours for the Marion Public Library
Monday through Friday Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening. Lots of space and room to roam and select books; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays
The Indiana Room is open Monday through Friday by appointment only – call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment
The Library will close at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.
Masks are required for patrons and staff both vaccinated and not vaccinated per Library Board and CDC guidelines. Masks are also required for those who attend any meetings in the library’s meeting rooms and study rooms.
Programming @ the Library during October
Hoosier Holidays ORNAMENT CONTEST.
WHAT: Embody the spirit of Grant County
6 winners go to the tree @ the Statehouse
The other entries go on the Christmas tree @ MPL
RULES: 8” maximum size DUE Nov. 20 @ MPL Need name, address, email Entrant must live in Grant Count
Children’s Activities:
Fridays @ 10:30 a.m. Meeting Room A. If weather is warmer, this will be outside in the courtyard by the parking lot. Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
Book Club (3rd-5th). Friday, October 22 @ 4:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. The Book is Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library. Get your copy today! This is limited to 15 kids
And Friday, November 19 @ 4:30 p.m. Book: Toys Go Out.
Lego Club. Saturday, October 23 @ 11 a.m. Meeting Room B. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Family movies are beginning again. Saturday, November 6 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126 for title and rating. At this time, due to COVID, there will not be refreshments.
Homeschool Book Club (6th-8th). Wednesday, November 10 @ 10 a.m. Meeting Room B. Book: New Kid
STEAM Stations. Saturday, November 13 @ 1 p.m. Dinovember Challenge in Library Programming room.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
Teen Activities:
Teen Tuesdays. Tuesday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 26 from 4 – 6 p.m. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Teen Tuesday, Fall Break Edition. Tuesday, October 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Teen Activity Room. A special fall break craft and snacks will be provided.
Adult Activities:
Virtual Genealogy meetings: The next meeting is Thursday, October 28 23 6:30 p.m. via zoom. October 28th will be Sullivan County historian and genealogy librarian Donna Adams who will present Digging Info Out of the Boneyard, cemetery symbols, terms and more.
CriCut with Christina. Wednesday, October 27. 3 p.m.
Craft time. Wednesday, November 10 at 3 p.m. Make a Decoupage leaf bowl. Library Programming Room. Call 765-668-2900, ext. 1133 for information.
Grant County Art Assn Fall Art Fair continues in October.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
