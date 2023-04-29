Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/ Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
The Friends Book Sale will continue through the next week. Lots of books. Lots of bargains.
There’s More to the Story
Celebrate National Library Week (April 23-29, 2023) with the theme “There’s More to the Story.” Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there’s so much more to the story. (from the American Library Association). Celebrate National Library Week this week by visiting one of the local libraries in Grant County. You can find a public library in Converse, Fairmount, Gas City Jonesboro, Marion, Swayzee, Upland, and Van Buren.
MPL for Kids
Preschool Storytime Tuesdays @ 1 p.m. Stories, songs and art for preschoolers, ages 3 – 6.
Storytime Fridays @ 10 a.m. Stories and songs for children, ages 0-6.
Kids Makerspace Tuesdays @ 4-6 p.m. Have fun making new things with others! K thru 8th grade.
Family Movie Every 1st Saturday. Saturday, May 6 @ 1 pm in Meeting Room B.
Lego Club Every 2nd Saturday. Saturday, May 13 @ 11 am to 1 pm. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Steam & Stories Every 3rd Saturday. Saturday, May 20 @ 11:30 am (note the Time Change). We will share books and explore STEAM. K – 6th.
Read to the Dogs Tuesday, May 30 @ 5:30 pm Choose a book and read to a dog.
Meet the Author David Cole. Monday, May 15 @ 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B. The Math Kids follow four elementary school friends who use their math skills to solve mysteries. Check out one of his books and come meet him!
MPL for Adults
Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum Book Sale Saturday April 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Book Sale continues while there are books.
Mother’s Day Paint Party Hosted by Echo Gallery & the History Center at the Marion Public Library. Friday, May 12 from 6 to 7 pm in the Carnegie Room. Cost $15 per person and this covers all material costs. Register on the FB page of the Marion Public Library and the History Center.
The History Center at the Marion Public Library Presents: Collen Cramer, Head of Museum Services as part of the Carnegie Lecture series. He is presenting “Pharaohs in Middle Earth: Ancient Egypt in The Lord of the Rings and Fantasy Literature. Saturday, May 20 @ 2 pm in Meeting Room B.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
