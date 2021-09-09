New Fall Hours for the Marion Public Library
- Monday through Friday Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
The Indiana Room is open Monday through Friday by appointment only – call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment
Masks are required for patrons and staff both vaccinated and not vaccinated per Library Board and CDC guidelines.
Children’s Activities:
- Fridays @ 10:30 a.m. Meeting Room A. If weather is warmer, this will be outside in the courtyard by the parking lot. Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
- STEAM Stations. Saturday, September 11 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Rooms A & B. Box fort building challenge.
- Lego Club. Saturday, September 25 @ 11 a.m. Meeting Room B. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
- Homeschool Book Club for Grades 6 through 8. Wednesday, September 15 @ 10 a.m. Meeting Room B. The Book is Keeper of the Lost Cities. Get your copy today! Limited to 15 kids.
- Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
Virtual Genealogy meetings: The next meeting is Thursday, September 23 6:30 p.m. via zoom. The presenter is Bill Munn speaking about Connor Mill and Other Grant County Mills.
Adult Services programs:
- Fall craft. Wednesday, September 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- CriCut with Christina. Wednesday, September 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, September 23.
- Grant County Art Assn Fall Art Fair begins on Monday, September 27.
- The Friends of the Marion Public Library and Museum will meet on Monday, September 13 @ 5 p.m. in the Library Programming Room. New and old Friends are welcome.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing is still required.
Curbside service continues:
- All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
- Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
- All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
- All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
