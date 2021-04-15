Library hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is closed. The Indiana History & Genealogy Room is open by appointment. Please call 668-2900, ext. 1153 or 1154 or sign up on the library website www.marion.lib.in.us Curbside service is available during open hours. WiFi extends into the library parking lot 24/7.
Writing Workshop coming soon. Join us Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon for a Virtual Workshop with Shari Wagner. Poetry As Memoir: Exploring an Inheritance. Join Shari Wagner, former Indiana Poet Laureate, as she leads you through the process of writing a memoir poem. No experience is necessary, only the desire to explore the significance of something you have received from a family member, ancestor, or even a friend. This inheritance could be almost anything: an object, song, bit of advice, way of doing something, a certain inclination, or a physical trait. Wagner will help participants discover the richness of their subject matter through prompts, a discussion of models, and writing exercises. To learn more about Wagner, you can visit her website: https://www.shariwagnerpoet.com/ Sign up on the Marion Public Library website www.marion.lib.in.us. Call Mary Eckerle for more information at 668-2900, ext. 1133.
Masks are still required for library patrons as per the policy adopted by the Marion Public Library Board. Please Mask-up, social distance, and stay safe when you visit. Masks are available at public desks by request. If you cannot wear a mask, please consider using our Curbside service.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are now open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Masks are required as is social distancing. Food and drink is not allowed at this time.
Do you need help with signing up for a Covid vaccination? If you need help or do not have technology available to you, please visit the Marion Public Library. Librarians can assist you in signing up for the vaccine.
AARP Tax-Aide program is available by appointment only now through May 10. Please call for an appointment at 765-251-8506. Beginning Friday, April 16, the Tax preparers will not be at the Library on Fridays.
The Seed Library is now open on the 2nd floor of the Library. Patrons may take up to 5 packets of seeds per week. People are also encouraged to donate packages of seeds, or even partial packages so that we can keep our seed library going.
Exhibit courtesy of the Miami University Art Museum and Indiana Humanities. TELLING A PEOPLE’S STORY: AFRICAN-AMERICAN CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED LITERATURE. This exhibit will be on the first floor of the Library from now through May 29. There will be programs, books, & more in connection with this exhibit.
WHAT WERE YOU WEARING? RAPE SURVIVOR STORIES. Sponsored by Hands of Hope and the Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence. This exhibit is on the 2nd floor of the Library during the month of April.
Connector Display is presented by First Light Advocacy Center and the Grant County Prevent Child Abuse Council.
Programming:
Genealogy Programs. Thursday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. Virtual. This will be a share/ask questions program. Register online at www.marion.lib.in.us
Book kits from the Library’s Racial Equity Grant are out and ready to be checked out and used. Visit the Children’s Department or Reference/Adult Services.
Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum Annual Book Sale is still taking place in the Library Connector This Booksale will continue indefinitely.
American Red Cross Blood Drive. Thursday, April 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter marpublib to schedule an appointment.
Have you tried our Curbside service? You should. Just call us and ask for a book or books – we can make suggestions. This service is for adults and children alike.
Do you have a Reference question or a Genealogy question? Just call the library at 668-2900 – we would love to hear from you.
Do you use Hoopla or Overdrive to listen to books or music or read magazines – call the library and we’ll tell you all about it. New to the Library Hoopla FLEX. Ask at Circulation.
Please don’t come if you are sick, have virus symptoms, or have been exposed to the virus.
Please wear a mask and prepare to social distance within the building.
We will limit the number of people in the building and ask that people grab and go. Librarians can assist you in your selections. Seating will not be available.
Indiana History & Genealogy: This department is open on weekdays for appointments only. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment. The Museum is currently closed.
Curbside service will continue:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside. Staff will be wearing masks and there will be no contact.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 72 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
Computer use by appointment: If you would like to use a computer, please make an appointment by calling the Reference/Adult Services desk at 668-2900, ext. 1126. Computer time is limited to1 hour unless special arrangements are made. Masks required.
Museum: The Museum is currently closed to the public.
Ask a Librarian:
Call the library at 765-668-2900 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with your questions (reference, genealogy, circulation, children’s) – we are here for you.
Interlibrary Loan:
The form is online or call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126. You can request up to five books – audio visual materials can be ordered also.
Virtual services:
Our online services still continue. Our website is www.marion.lib.in.us and you can find us on Facebook at Marion Public Library (Indiana). Look for more virtual programs like storytimes, genealogy, etc.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101.
