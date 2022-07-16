Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
Masks are now optional.
Programming @ the Library and the History Center during July:
The Summer Reading Club has begun and it’s for children, teens and adults. The theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and it runs from June 1 through July 16. Download the Reader Zone app. MPL code: 188c3. Open your account now. Count the hours you read from June 1 – July 16. Programs and prizes for all ages.
Adult Programs
Register in the Adult/Reference Services Department or sign up online
MPL Virtual Genealogy Club: Taking a break during June and July!
Craft time. July 20 @ 3:30 p.m.
Children’s Department
Sign up for the Summer Reading program beginning June 1.
Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meeting Room A – Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
Lunch in the Courtyard, Wednesdays at noon. Bring a lunch and listen to a wonderful reader from our community.
Family movie. Thursday, July 21 – 1 p.m. in Activity Room
Lego Club. July 16 @ 11 a.m. Activity Room. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
MPL for Teens: All teen programs for students entering 7th grade in the fall.
Photo Scavenger Hunt – All of July. Pick up a flyer for more details.
Teen Takeover. Friday, July 22 @ 5 p.m. Teen Lounge. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us.
