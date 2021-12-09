Fall Hours for the Marion Public Library
Monday through Friday Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening. Lots of space and room to roam and select books.
Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Sundays
The Indiana Room is open Monday through Friday by appointment only – call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment
The Library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1. On Friday, December 31, the Library will close at 5:30 p.m.
Masks are required for patrons and staff both vaccinated and not vaccinated per Library Board and CDC guidelines. Masks are also required for those who attend any meetings in the library’s meeting rooms and study rooms.
Picturing Old Marion Art display on the 2nd floor of the Library. View pictures taken of Marion’s Downtown in its heyday. You will be enchanted.
Programming @ the Library during December
Children’s Activities:
Fridays (December 10 and December 17) @ 10:30 a.m. Meeting Room A.
Lego Club. Saturday, December 18 @ 11 a.m. in Meeting Room B. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
Teen Activities:
Teen Tuesdays. Tuesday, December 14 from 4 – 6 p.m. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Teen Gaming: Wednesday, December 29 from 2 – 4 p.m. Want something to do over winter break? Come play video games, board games, or do a special craft! Snacks will be provided.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
