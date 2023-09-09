Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
History Center presents
“Talkin’ Politics: An evening of stories with Ed Breen, Mike Cline, and Phil Loy.” Thursday, Sept. 28 @ 6 pm. Forrest Room in the History Center @ MPL.
MPL for Families
1st Saturday Family movie: The next movie is Saturday, October 7. Stay tuned.
MPL for Kids
Storytimes have resumed on Tuesdays- Preschool Storytime at 1:30 p.m. – Stories, songs, and art for preschoolers, ages 3-6. and Fridays, @ 10:30 a.m. Storytime. Stories and songs for children, ages 0-6.
Kids Makerspace Tuesdays @ 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Have fun making new things with others! K-8th.
Lego Club Every 2nd Saturday. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Build a Lego creation and put it on display.
Steam & Stories Every 3rd Saturday. Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 11:30 am. We will share books and explore STEAM. K – 6th.
Book Clubs: Wednesday, Sept. 6 @ 4-4:45 p.m.; 6th-8th Grades. Wednesday, Sept. 20 @ 4-4:45 p.m.
MPL for Teens
Teen Takeover: Friday, Sept. 22 @ 5-6:56 pm. Teen Lounge. A time and a place to hang out and have some fun. Board games, video games, and snacks will be provided. For teens in grades 7-12.
Anime Club: Friday, Sept. 15 @ 5-7 pm Teen Lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends! For teens in grades 7 – 12.
MPL for Adults
Sept. Craft: Leaf Rubbing with watercolor. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 am in the Program Room.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
