Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
MPL for Kids Summer 2023
1st Saturday movie Saturday, August 5 @ 1:30 p.m. Call 668-2900, ext. 1105 for title and rating. Free pop and popcorn.
Storytimes resume on Tuesday, August 8 at 1:30 p.m. and Friday, August 11 @ 10:30 a.m.
Kids Makerspace Tuesdays @ 4-6 p.m. Have fun making new things with others! K-8th.
Steam & Stories Every 3rd Saturday. Saturday, August 19 @ 11:30 a.m. (note the Time Change). We will share books and explore STEAM. K – 6th.
Lego Club Every 2nd Saturday. Saturday, August 12 @ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Build a Lego creation and put it on display.
MPL for Teens
Friday, August 11 and Friday, August 25. Teen Lounge Teen Takeover from 5 to 7 p.m. A time and a place to hang out and have some fun. Board games, video games, and snacks will be provided. For teen in grades 7-12.
Friday, August 25 Anime Club. 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends! For teens in grades 7-12.
MPL for Adults
Tuesday, August 8 at 5 p.m. Program Room on second floor of the Library. Aging in Place: Home Fit Guide presented by Kendra Orcutt. This will be presented via Zoom.
Monday, August 14 @ 4:30 p.m. Program Room on the second floor of the Library. Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum meeting. New and former members welcome.
Thursday, August 10 @ 4:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Historic Marion Neighborhood Association meeting. Boundaries are 10th Street to the River. Nebraska to McClure. Help us to help our Neighborhood thrive.
Thursday, August 17 @ 5 p.m. Meeting Room B Let’s talk about Honey Bees. Present by Martha Jackson, President of the Whitewater Valley Beekeepers Association – Randolph, Delaware and Jay counties.
Wednesday, August 23 @ 10:30 a.m. Program Room on the second floor of the library. Flower Wreath: a Make & Take craft. The cost is free and all materials are provided.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
