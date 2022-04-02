Library Hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The Indiana Room is open Monday through Friday by appointment only – call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment
The Museum is now open by appointment only and will be limited to small group tours where people can social distance. Call 668-2900, ext. 1131 for details.
The library will be closed on April 15.
Masks are now optional but recommended for patrons and staff per Library Board and CDC guidelines. Social distancing is still necessary.
April is Amnesty Month. Return overdue books, DVDs, CDs , audio books, framed art, STG Kits, and no late fees will be charged. (Hot Spots, past fines and lost item charged not included.)
AARP Tax-Aide program is once again at the Marion Public Library (top floor of the History Center) by appointment only, February 1 to April 14. Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 765-251-8506. Please note: 1) No drop-ins; 2) Librarians cannot set appointments. http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/ important-tax-documents.html
Programming @ the Library during March. General public:
Adults and Children:
Family Movie: Saturday @ the Movies. Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. For title and rating, please call 668-2900, ext. 1126.
National Library Week: April 3- 9. Connect with your library. Celebrate the libraries in your community.
Musician Glenn Welch performs: Monday, April 4 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. “Around the World in Twenty Songs”.
Community Read: Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. Marion Public Library in partnership with the Giant Reading Program presents a Virtual Author Visit with Pablo Cartaya, author of Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish. Read the book and then meet the author via Zoom. Watch from the comfort of your own home or come to the library to watch with us! Pick up your copy today in the Children’s Room. Register on our online calendar. www.marion.lib.in.us/ calendar
Read to the Dogs: Celebrate Paws to Read Month. Tuesday, April 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Children’s Department offers:
Make-your-own Library Card Lanyard
Random Acts of Kindness display
Library Book Character Magnetic Board
Go on a Scavenger Hunt in the Children’s Department
April is Poetry Month. Check out the Poetry book display on the second floor.
Also, on the second floor. “Telephones through the years” display from the Museum.
The Friends of the Marion Public Library & Museum will hold their Spring Book Sale beginning Friday, April 29 and continuing on Saturday, April 30.
The Grant Count Art Association will have its Spring Art Show starting April 30 on the second floor of the library.
Adults:
New Exhibit: What Were You Wearing This exhibit is in partnership with Hands of Hope at Family Service Society, Inc. and explores sexual violence.
CriCut craft. The April CriCut class will be Wednesday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m. and it will be a spring related craft.
Seed Starters/Garden Markers: April 12 at 3:30 p.m Library Program Room.
Book Discussion: Wednesday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. The book to be discussed is When Stars rain Down by Angela Jackson-Brown. Contact Sheri Sharlow at 668-2900, ext. 1126 to obtain a copy of the book.
Adult Craft time: Wednesday, April 20 at 3:30 p.m. Zen Doodle drawings.
Basket Class: Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Choose from a selection of baskets to make. Sign up at the Children’s Desk by Saturday, April 9. For more information, contact Tylanna Jones at 668-2900, ext. 1109.
Children’s Activities:
Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meeting Room A – Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
STEAM Stations: Saturday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Signup is required at 668-2900, ext. 1105 or the Children’s Department.
Lego Club: Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. Activity Room. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
