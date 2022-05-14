Library Hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
Masks are now optional.
The Friends Book Sale continues in the Connector for one more week.
The Library and History Center will be closed on May 30.
Programming @ the Library and the History Center during May.
History Center: Please join us on May 21 at noon, in the Carnegie Room of the History Center as Conservation Officer William Dale from the Department of Natural Resources will be talking about different species of animals that are native to Indiana. There will be a craft and light refreshments provided. Join us afterwards for refreshments and a brief film on Endangered Species. Please RSVP to 668-2900, ext. 1131. This event is for the entire family.
Adults and Children: Read to the Dogs. Celebrate Paws to Read Month. Tuesday, May 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Read to a therapy dog.
Also, on the 2nd floor. “Telephones through the years” display from the Museum.
Saturday at the Movies. Saturday, June 4 @ 1 p.m. Meeting Room B. Pop and Popcorn will be serviced.
The Grant Count Art Association has its Spring Art Show on the second floor of the library.
Adults
Pysanky Workshop. Make Ukrainian dyed eggs with local artist Carol Powers. Tuesday, May 17, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Meeting Room B. Cost $20. Sign up at the Reference/Adult Services desk or call 668-2900, ext 1126.
SmartART Craft with Mrs. Barbara Dixon. Beach shell transformation. Wednesday, May 18 @ 3:30 p.m. in the Library Program room. Drop ins welcome.
Social Security Program. Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. Meeting Room B. Do you have questions? We have answers! Social Security Public Affairs Specialist Charo Speikes-Boyd will answer questions regarding retirement, spouse, ex-spouse, survivor, & Medicare benefits. To attend, please call 765-668-2900, ext. 1133 or email meckerle@marion.lib.in.us. Walk-ins are welcome.
CriCut Program. Wednesday, May 25 @ 10:30 a.m. Sign up at the Reference/Adult Services Desk or call 668-2900, ext. 1126.
MPL Virtual Genealogy Club: Thursday, May 26 @ 6:30 p.m. Sarah Kirby from the Huntington Public Library will do a program on “Researching in the Keefer Center”. Meet us on Zoom. Sign up via the webpage.
Children’s Department
Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meeting Room A – Stories and songs for infants and preschoolers.
Lego Club: Saturday, May 21 @ 11 a.m. Activity Room. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
MPL for Teens:
Teen Takeover: Friday, May 13 and May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Teen Lounge. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Games, crafts, and snacks will be provided.
Anime Club: Friday, May 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Teen Lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends! For teens in grades 7 – 12.
Blood Drive. Tuesday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meeting Room B.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
