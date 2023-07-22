Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The Library & History Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, Independence Day.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
Summer Reading Programs began on June 1 and goes through July 15. There are Reading Clubs for children, teens and adults. Start Logging your reading June 1st by following a few simple steps. A. Download the Reader Zone app. B. Create a Reader or Parent account, or log into an existing account. C. Enter our Reading Program code C9E81. D. Join your Reading Group. E. Starting logging your reading every day. Paper logs are available upon request. Reading must be completed by July 22 to be eligible for prizes.
Celebration 2022 of the Quilters Hall of Fame is from July 20-22. We are displaying beautiful quilts in our History Center. Come visit on Saturday, July 22. We will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MPL for Adults
Tuesday, August 1 Plant-based Eating presented by the Purdue Extension Office. noon to 1:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B.
MPL for Families
KIDS Quilt Day: Saturday, July 22, 1:30 to 3 p.m. History Center. Join us for : Storytime, Quilt Crafts, Chalk Walk.
MPL for Kids July 2023
Kids Makerspace: Tuesdays @ 4-6 p.m. Have fun making new things with others! K-8th.
Steam & Stories: Every 3rd Saturday. Saturday, July 15 @ 11:30 a.m. (note the Time Change). We will share books and explore STEAM. K – 6th.
Glow Dance Party: Thursday, July 27 @ 5 p.m. Meeting Room B. Join the fun with us, Tappan that Sound, and Balloons by Aaron. Wear Bright Neon Clothes or a White Shirt! Glow sticks will be provided.
Indiana History & Genealogy
MPL Virtual Genealogy Club: Grant County in the Civil War. Presenter by Bill Munn, Grant County Historian. Thursday, July 27 @ 6:30 p.m. Enlist on Calendar and on Zoom. www.marion.lib.in.us/calendar.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
