Library hours
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening; lots of space and room to roam and select books.); Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
The History Center (this includes the Museum and the Indiana Room/Genealogy) is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
The Library and History Center will be open on Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Programming on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Grab-and-go activities will be available in the entrance lobby, including a word search and a scavenger hunt through the museum’s Weaver exhibit. Stop in the Children’s Department to participate in a collaborative mural and other activities to learn more about MLK and honor his life and legacy.
Circulation Department: We will be playing Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech on a continuous reel for our patrons.
Reference/Adult Services: On the second floor, there are two displays on Martin Luther King, Jr. along with coloring pages, word searches and crossword puzzles.
MPL for All
Monthy Blood Pressure Checks to help you monitor your health. From Twin City Healthcare, second Tuesday of every month beginning January 10, 2023. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Location: Across from the Library’s Circulation Desk.
AARP Tax time will begin on Monday, Feb. 1 and continue through Monday, April 17. Times will be Monday – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This program is by appointment only. Call 765-251-8506 for an appointment.
MPL for Kids
Preschool Storytime Tuesdays @ 1 p.m. Stories, songs and art for preschoolers, ages 3 – 6.
Storytime Fridays @ 10:30 a.m. Stories and songs for children, ages 0-6.
Family Movie Saturday, January 7 @ 1 p.m. in Meeting Room B. For title and rating, please contact the Children’s Department at 765-668-2900, ext. 1105.
Lego Club Saturday, January 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Build a Lego creation to put on display.
STEAM + Stories Saturday, January 21 @ 11 am. We will share books and explore STEAM. I – 6th.
Book Clubs
Sign up is required.
5th-6th Grades: Esperanza Rising. Wednesday, January 18 @ 4:00-5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B.
7th-8th Grades: Refugee. Wednesday, January 25 @ 10:00–11:30 a.m. in Meeting Room B.
MPL for Teens
All teen programs for students entering 7th grade in the fall.
Teen Takeover: Friday, Jan. 27. 5 to 7 p.m. Teen Lounge. A time and a place to hang out and unwind. Games, crafts, and anacks will be provided. For teens in grades 7-12.
Anime Club: Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the teen lounge. Enjoy anime and snacks with friends! For teens in grades 7-12.
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Curbside service continues
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests.
Called in requests will be limited to five items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.