Monday through Friday Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come between 6 and 7 p.m. in the evening. Lots of space and room to roam and select books.
Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Sundays
The Indiana Room is open Monday through Friday by appointment only – call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment
The Museum is now open by appointment only and will be limited to small group tours where people can social distance. Call 668-2900, ext. 1131 for details.
Masks are required for patrons and staff both vaccinated and not vaccinated per Library Board and CDC guidelines. Masks are also required for those who attend any meetings in the library’s meeting rooms and study rooms.
Picturing Old Marion Art display on the 2nd floor of the Library. View pictures taken of Marion’s Downtown in its hey day. This exhibit ends soon so take a look!!!
Programming @ the Library during January.
Barb Wilson Book Discussion group. Meets Wednesday, January 12 @ 5:30 p.m. Book to be discussed is The Flying Circus by Susan Crandall. To obtain a book, contact Adult/Reference Services @ 765-668-2900, ext 1126.
Virtual Genealogy Club. Meets Thursday, January 13 @ 6:30 pm. This will be a sharing/question time. Register at http://tinyurl.com/53aejxmp
Adult craft. January 19 @ 3 p.m. Craft to be announced. Library Programming Room, 2nd floor, library
CriCut craft. January 26 @ 3 p.m. Craft to be announced. Library Programming Room, 2nd floor, library.
Children’s Activities:
Storytime on Fridays@ 10:30 am to 11 am Meeting Room A
Family movie. Saturday, January 8 @ 1 pm in Meeting Room B. Call 765-668-2900 for title and rating.
Homeschool Book Club 6th-8th (10-11:30 am)
January 26th (Night Diary)
Book Club 3rd-5th (4:30 – 5:30 pm)
January 28th (Kid Spy)
Teen Activities.
Teen Tuesday (4-6 pm) January 11 and January 25.
Sign up for all programs in the Children’s Department – 765-668-2900, ext. 1126
Interlibrary Loan is available. If the library does not have something you need, please ask about Interlibrary loan. Patrons may borrow up to 5 titles with this service. Call the Reference Desk @ 668-2900, ext. 1126 for more information.
Meeting rooms in the basement of the library are open. Those using the rooms will have to follow the rules set by the Indiana State Department of Health regarding capacity. Social distancing and masks are still required.
Curbside service continues:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 24 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101. The Library website is www.marion.lib.in.us. Friend us on Facebook
