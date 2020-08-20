Masks are now required for library patrons as per Executive Order of the Governor and the Marion Public Library Board. Please Mask-up and stay safe when you visit. Masks are available at public desks by request.
The library is now open. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Library will be closed on Monday, September 7 for Labor Day. We ask the following of our patrons:
Please don’t come if you are sick, have virus symptoms, or have been exposed to the virus.
Please wear a mask and prepare to social distance within the building.
We will limit the number of people in the building and ask that people grab and go. Librarians can assist you in your selections. Seating will not be available.
The Library is now open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indiana History & Genealogy: This department is open on weekdays for appointments only. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please call 765-668-2900, ext. 1154 to make an appointment. The Museum is currently closed.
Women’s Equality Day gathering. Wednesday, August 26 @ 6:30 p.m. Grant County Courthouse (north side). Celebrate Women’s Right to Vote – 100 years – 19th Amendment. Sponsored by the General Francis Marion Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Marion Public Library.
Virtual Programming:
Genealogy Programs. Thursday, September 10 and 24 @ 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. This evening’s program will be a time for the group to share questions and successes. To obtain links, please call 668-2900, ext. 1153 or register online at https://live.vcita.com/site/MarionPublic Library/online-scheduling?event =h7ovr63jsyjtf1pf to receive the zoom link.
Book discussion group. Wednesday, September 9 @ 5:30 p.m. In-person and zoomed discussion. Featured book is The Man called Ove by Fredrik Backman. Contact Sheri Sharlow at 668-2900, ext. 1127 for more information.
Virtual Children’s Programming
There are three storytimes: CLOSED GROUP – Join the Group MPL Virtual Storytime on our FB page.
Preschool Tales with Mrs. Tylanna on Mondays
PJ Tales with Mrs. Jami on Tuesdays
Wee Tales with Mrs. Kristen on Fridays
Virtual STEAM Challenge with Mrs. Christina – FB page – Saturdays
Book Looks with Mrs. Ami – FB page – each Thursday
Curbside service will continue:
All curbside pickups must be scheduled in advance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outside drop box is now available and open 24 hours for returns. All returned items will be exempt from fines during this period.
Curbside pickup: Patrons can request materials by placing holds online as usual or they may phone in requests. Called in requests will be limited to 5 items. Once items are available, a librarian will call and schedule a pickup time.
All pickups will be at our Washington Street entrance. Patrons will pop trunk and staff will place items inside. Staff will be wearing masks and there will be no contact.
All materials returned will be quarantined for 72 hours. After this time period, they will be wiped off and checked in.
Computer use by appointment: If you would like to use a computer, please make an appointment by calling the Reference/Adult Services desk at 668-2900, ext. 1126. Computer time is limited to1 hour unless special arrangements are made. Masks required.
Meeting Rooms and Study rooms are available again. Social distancing and masks are required for those using the rooms. For availability, contact Debbie Kirkwood @ 668-2900, ext. 1131. For Study Rooms, please call 668-2900, ext. 1126. Masks required.
Museum: The Museum is currently closed to the public.
Ask a Librarian:
Call the library at 765-668-2900 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with your questions (reference, genealogy, circulation, children’s) – we are here for you.
Interlibrary Loan:
The form is online or call 765-668-2900, ext. 1126. You can request up to two books (audiovisual materials are not available for request at this time).
Virtual services:
Our online services still continue. Our website is www.marion.lib.in.us and you can find us on Facebook at Marion Public Library (Indiana). Look for more virtual programs like storytimes, genealogy, etc.
Have you filled out your CENSUS form. Don’t forget. This is important to our City, County and State!
Register to vote @ our Library
For more information, call the library at 668-2900, ext. 1101.
