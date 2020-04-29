Greg W. Smith, 65, of Peru, passed away at 10:58 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Peru on Feb. 18, 1955, the son of William H. Smith and Frances Place.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Greg W. Smith will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Peoria Cemetery with Pastor Evan Strong officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence
