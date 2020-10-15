Greatest Entertainment:
Bingo
Moose
Bowling Center
Rainbow Lanes
Church Youth Program
Union Church
Festival/Event
Pioneer Festival
Golf Course
Etna Acres
Live Theatre
Cottage Event
DJ
Pat Tuesch
Bartender
Blane LeCount
Family Restaurant
Country Post
All Around Restaurant
Country Post
Fine Dining
Brick House Grill
Restaurant Best Service
B & K Root Beer Stand
Restaurant Fast Food
B & K Root Beer Stand
Sports Bar/Tavern
Legends
Greatest Place to have:
BBQ Ribs
Wing's Ect.
Breakfast
Country Post
Pizza
PJ's Paesan's Pizza
Prime Rib
Village Inn
Sandwich
B & K Root Beer Stand
Steak
Pickle
Chicken
KFC
Coffee
Starbucks
Hamburger
Pickle
Tenderloin
Nick's Junction
Wings
Wing's Ect.
Donut
Casey's
Hot Dog
B & K Root Beer Stand
Fish
Village Inn
Margarita
Los Amigo's
Submarine sandwich
PJ's Paesan's Pizza
Soup
Pizza Junction
Greatest Desserts and Sweets:
Cake
Brock's Cakery
Ice Cream
Zesto
Pie
Nick's Country Cafe
Shake/Malt
Dairy Queen Etna Ave.
Greatest Ethnic Restaurants:
Chinese Food
Great Wall
Mexican Food
Los Amigo's
Greatest Service Providers:
Bank Teller
Sherry McCammon (Midwest America Federal Credit Union)
Coach
Brian Abbott
Firefighter
Chris Brumbaugh
Not-for-Profit Agency
Right to Life
Police Officer
Chris McCutcheon
Receptionist/Adm. Assistant
Chelsie Abbott, Nicole Feltner, Ashley Feighner from Pro Resource
Teacher/School Staff Person
Briley Abbott
Volunteer
Pat Kelsey
Shopping and Services Greatest:
Agriculture Dealer
TTG
Accountant
Klines
Air Duct Cleaning
Bolingers
Apartment Complex
Norwoods
Assisted Living
Heritage
Auto Detailer
Pearson's Body Shop
Auto Dealer
Crain Ford
Auto Repair Shop
Pearson's
Bank
Bippus
Banquet Facility
The Pal Club
Bookstore
Turn the Page
Carpet Cleaner
Eckerts
Car Wash
Parkmoor
Caterer
Nick's Country Cafe
Contractor
Shoemaker Construction
Credit Union
MidWest America Federal Credit Union
Dance Lessons/School
YMCA
Preschool/Day Care Center
YMCA
Electrician
Young Electric Inc.
Employment Agency
Pro Resources
Excavating Service
Star Excavating
Financial Planning Advisor (person)
Deanna Scott
Fitness Center/Gym
YMCA
Florist
Trisha Abbott Mazies
Funeral Home
Myer's
Garden Center
Ace
Gift Shop
Papermoon
Hair Salon Men/Women
Trends
Senior Health & Rehab Center
Heritage of Huntington
Heating & Cooling/Plumbing
Warren Service's / Bolinger's
Home Health Care
Pathfinders
Home Improvements
Shoemaker Construction
Hospice
Miller's
Insurance Agent
State Farm Kelly
Interior Decorator
Nicole Nevernschwander
Investment Company
Edward Jones
Landscaping/Lawn Care
Stouts Lawn care
Martial Arts
Japan Karate
Massage Therapy
Dyers Trina
Minister
Zen Hess St. Peters
Nail Technician/Salon
Ann Tips & Toes
Pet Grooming
Zach's Pet Services
Photo Studio/Photographer
Fagan
Place to get a Loan
Community Link
Place to get a Mortgage
MidWest America Federal Credit Union
Printer
Our Sunday Visitor
Realtor
Bob Burnsworth
Retirement Center/Senior Living
Heritage of Huntington
Shoe Store
Shoe Sensation
Supermarket
Walmart
Tanning Salon
Caribbean Corner
Tourist Attraction
Two EE's
Towing Company
24/7
Travel Agency
Bucklist
Veterinarian
Dr. Schiber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.