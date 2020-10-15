Greatest Entertainment:

Bingo

Moose

Bowling Center

Rainbow Lanes

Church Youth Program

Union Church

Festival/Event

Pioneer Festival

Golf Course

Etna Acres

Live Theatre

Cottage Event

DJ

Pat Tuesch

Bartender

Blane LeCount

Family Restaurant

Country Post

All Around Restaurant

Country Post

Fine Dining

Brick House Grill

Restaurant Best Service

B & K Root Beer Stand

Restaurant Fast Food

B & K Root Beer Stand

Sports Bar/Tavern

Legends

Greatest Place to have:

BBQ Ribs

Wing's Ect.

Breakfast

Country Post

Pizza

PJ's Paesan's Pizza

Prime Rib

Village Inn

Sandwich

B & K Root Beer Stand

Steak

Pickle

Chicken

KFC

Coffee

Starbucks

Hamburger

Pickle

Tenderloin

Nick's Junction

Wings

Wing's Ect.

Donut

Casey's

Hot Dog

B & K Root Beer Stand

Fish

Village Inn

Margarita

Los Amigo's

Submarine sandwich

PJ's Paesan's Pizza

Soup

Pizza Junction

Greatest Desserts and Sweets:

Cake

Brock's Cakery

Ice Cream

Zesto

Pie

Nick's Country Cafe

Shake/Malt

Dairy Queen Etna Ave.

Greatest Ethnic Restaurants:

Chinese Food

Great Wall

Mexican Food

Los Amigo's

Greatest Service Providers:

Bank Teller

Sherry McCammon (Midwest America Federal Credit Union)

Coach

Brian Abbott

Firefighter

Chris Brumbaugh

Not-for-Profit Agency

Right to Life

Police Officer

Chris McCutcheon

Receptionist/Adm. Assistant

Chelsie Abbott, Nicole Feltner, Ashley Feighner from Pro Resource

Teacher/School Staff Person

Briley Abbott

Volunteer

Pat Kelsey

Shopping and Services Greatest:

Agriculture Dealer

TTG

Accountant

Klines

Air Duct Cleaning

Bolingers

Apartment Complex

Norwoods

Assisted Living

Heritage

Auto Detailer

Pearson's Body Shop

Auto Dealer

Crain Ford

Auto Repair Shop

Pearson's

Bank

Bippus

Banquet Facility

The Pal Club

Bookstore

Turn the Page

Carpet Cleaner

Eckerts

Car Wash

Parkmoor

Caterer

Nick's Country Cafe

Contractor

Shoemaker Construction

Credit Union

MidWest America Federal Credit Union

Dance Lessons/School

YMCA

Preschool/Day Care Center

YMCA

Electrician

Young Electric Inc.

Employment Agency

Pro Resources

Excavating Service

Star Excavating

Financial Planning Advisor (person)

Deanna Scott

Fitness Center/Gym

YMCA

Florist

Trisha Abbott Mazies

Funeral Home

Myer's

Garden Center

Ace

Gift Shop

Papermoon

Hair Salon Men/Women

Trends

Senior Health & Rehab Center

Heritage of Huntington

Heating & Cooling/Plumbing

Warren Service's / Bolinger's

Home Health Care

Pathfinders

Home Improvements

Shoemaker Construction

Hospice

Miller's

Insurance Agent

State Farm Kelly

Interior Decorator

Nicole Nevernschwander

Investment Company

Edward Jones

Landscaping/Lawn Care

Stouts Lawn care

Martial Arts

Japan Karate

Massage Therapy

Dyers Trina

Minister

Zen Hess St. Peters

Nail Technician/Salon

Ann Tips & Toes

Pet Grooming

Zach's Pet Services

Photo Studio/Photographer

Fagan

Place to get a Loan

Community Link

Place to get a Mortgage

MidWest America Federal Credit Union

Printer

Our Sunday Visitor

Realtor

Bob Burnsworth

Retirement Center/Senior Living

Heritage of Huntington

Shoe Store

Shoe Sensation

Supermarket

Walmart

Tanning Salon

Caribbean Corner

Tourist Attraction

Two EE's

Towing Company

24/7

Travel Agency

Bucklist

Veterinarian

Dr. Schiber

