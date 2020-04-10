Let's celebrate the Class of 2020 and make this year special to celebrate the hard work of our local students.
The Chronicle-Tribune will be posting daily challenges to its Facebook page for seniors to share the awesome memories from this year. We will be publishing a special section in our newspaper to celebrate our local seniors' hard work.
Submit photos to ctreport@indy.rr.com or post photos, statuses and memories to your personal social media page using the hashtag #GCClassOf2020 for a chance to be featured in our website and print product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.