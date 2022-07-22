A dispute with a Lyft driver led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man Tuesday night.
Zavion Davis, 20, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was arrested in Grant County and put in the Grant County Jail.
He will face criminal charges for allegedly dealing in a narcotic drug with enhancing circumstances, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a dangerous person, possession of a legend drug and resisting law enforcement.
Officers responded to North Grant County Road 500 East, because a Lyft driver activated a panic alarm. When the officers located the Lyft driver, he told them he had a dispute with a passenger, later identified as Davis. The driver told Davis to get out of his car, which he did, and the driver no longer needed police.
Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus located Davis on the roadside at SR 18 near Grant County 500 East. As Titus spoke with Davis, he noticed the odor of marijuana emitting from him.
During further investigation, Titus was securing Davis in handcuffs when Davis allegedly pulled away. Titus quickly regained control and handcuffed Davis. During a search Trooper Titus reportedly found marijuana.
Titus also located 12 ounces (336 grams) of fentanyl pills, a loaded handgun, seven bottles of promethazine and $11,866 on him. Due to Davis having a pending felony case for resisting law enforcement, he is prohibited from possessing a handgun.
Titus was assisted with this investigation by officers from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Trooper Andrew Baldwin and Trooper James Wilkison.
Law enforcement officers encourage anyone with information about the possession, distribution or manufacturing of illegal narcotics to call their local law enforcement agency or the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756. Information can be reported anonymously.
