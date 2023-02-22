As temperatures fell and people bundled up Saturday morning, the Grant County Rescue Mission Ministry hosted its annual Walk-a-Mile event.
The event encourages participants to walk a mile in the shoes of the county’s homeless population and takes place each winter. The event starts at the Grant County Family YMCA, and participants walk a mile loop starting at the YMCA and ending there as well.
“It’s because we want people to realize that homelessness and housing insecurity is an issue in our community,” said Jeremy Moore, spiritual coordinator for the Grant County Rescue Mission Ministry, “that these are our neighbors and our friends sometimes, and to come out as a group to recognize and remember that this is an issue, and we all have a part to play in trying to help one another.”
Moore said the Walk-a-Mile has taken place for 18 years, but this was his second year at the event.
His favorite part of the event is the community it brings, Moore said, and he thinks it helps better connect people to one another.
“I really love this event,” Moore said. “I love that community focus in the recognition of the problem of homelessness, and I think that broader impact goes beyond just people who show up.”
Moore said he does not know the exact number of people who participated in Saturday’s event, but he estimates that there were about 300 to 500 people in attendance. In 2022, he said there were 350 participants in the Walk-a-Mile.
“This is probably the largest event the Rescue Mission has,” Moore said. “It’s a huge donation time for people – a lot of businesses and individuals come together around this cause because they recognize the need in the community and what the mission provides.”
This was the first Walk-a-Mile since Executive Director of the Rescue Mission, Rick Berbereia, passed away in October.
Kelly Snyder said this was her third year participating in the Walk-a-Mile, and she had been out of the country for a couple weeks, but when she came back to town, she looked for the event.
“We just came here, and heard a couple testimonies from some people who are involved with the mission,” Snyder said, “and then we walked a mile and hopefully, it felt like an experience of walking in the cold like people do when they are less fortunate.”
Snyder attended the event with her husband and her dog, Piper, who she said had fun on the walk and everyone else enjoyed her. She also attends Exit Church in Gas City and said a group usually attends the event, but they were unable to this year. She hopes the church can get a group at the event next year.
Snyder also said that she has participated in other events from the Rescue Mission and thinks it’s impactful for her to go on the walk and understand more about others’ situations.
“There are a lot of people out there that we just don’t think about,” Snyder said, “so this helps us put ourselves in those shoes, and it makes us feel super thankful for what we have, but we also feel empathy for others who don’t have the same.”
