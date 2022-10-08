Having been in operation since 1839, the Wright Farm in Jonesboro recently received Hoosier Homestead Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards.
“Our roots are in agriculture,” Donald Wright told the Marion Chronicle-Tribune on Wednesday afternoon. “It's just important to be recognized of our long heritage of being involved in farming and owning farmland.”
Wright shared that his great-great-grandfather, Harrison Powell, bought the deed to the land from the General Land Office of the United States on Sept. 20, 1839. He then built the homestead and farm there which was originally used to raise cattle and hogs.
According to Wright, the foundation of the house that stood there for over a century was laid “the day fort Sumter was being fired upon at the onset of the Civil War (1862).”
Today, the 82.5 acre farm is maintained and cultivated by Wright’s brother and nephew, and has transitioned from livestock to corn and soybeans. Wright estimated that the pair pull in well over 200 bushels per acre of corn and 50 bushels per acre of soybeans each harvest.
Though the Wright family received recognition for 100 and 150 years owned and maintained by their family, the farm has actually been active for 183 years and will, therefore, likely receive the bicentennial award as long as the Wrights retain the homestead.
The Wright Farm was amongst over 100 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
"Agriculture continues to play a key role in our state’s history and economic success," State Representative Tony Cook said at the ceremony. "For the same family to run a farm for more than a century is an incredible accomplishment, and I congratulate them on this achievement."
Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more can qualify for centennial (100 years), sesquicentennial (150 years) or bicentennial (200 years) Hoosier Homestead awards.
"When driving through our district, I pass by fields and farms and wonder how these operations started," State Senator Travis Holdman said during the ceremony. "With the Hoosier Homestead awards, families and the state get to take time to understand the history of each awarded farm and celebrate past and present family farmers who tirelessly worked to maintain a great level of success. I congratulate the Wright family for this impressive accomplishment."
Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. Since its inception in 1976, more than 5,800 farms received the designation as Hoosier Homesteads.
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, visit in.gov/isda.
