Once upon a time, a grandma pondered how to bond with her teen grandchildren. Neither she nor Grandpa were into Super Smash Bros or Korean rap groups. How could they spend quality time with their special people?
Then Grandma came up with a sweet idea. On a blue-sky, summer day, they would pick strawberries together. The teens would talk and laugh at Grandma’s jokes. Afterward, she and Grandpa would reward their darlings with lunch out. Then Grandma would bake the perfect strawberry pie and shortcake, too, for dessert.
Everyone would live happily ever after, and the grandchildren would visit every week the rest of their lives.
They managed to wedge the bonding between the teens’ football camp, band camp and projected college graduations. Between Grandma’s writing deadlines, Grandpa’s backpacking, and their projected move to assisted living.
The summer morning dawned with blue skies, as ordered.
“You think they woke up on time?” Grandpa said.
“Of course,” said Grandma, though she wondered how many times they’d hit snooze.
Whoa! Their granddaughter opened the door with the first knock. Her brothers, also fully dressed, stood behind her.
Eyes closed. Silent. On command, they filled water bottles, applied sun block, and found hats. As they drove to Yuppie U-Pick, Grandma whispered to Grandpa, “This is like the Morning of the Living Dead.”
Having eaten granola bars Grandma brought because she knew they’d skipped breakfast, the grandkids’ faces began to twitch. Eyes opened. When they spoke a few words, Grandma celebrated as if they were their first ever.
Her joy — plus a lifelong addiction to fresh fruit — blinded Grandma to the fact they were about to pick the most expensive strawberries on Planet Earth.
Grandpa’s joy did not bedazzle him. He emphasized limits on amounts picked — unless they wanted to spend the grandkids’ college fund.
A good way to ruin a sweet strawberry story. Grandma and Grandpa fell back on the ancient gag rule — “Never argue in front of the children.”
Mostly because each thought, I won this round.
The enormous strawberry patch appeared cleaner than our — er, their — house. Plants and berries looked as if they had been polished. Clumps of pickers in designer clothing dotted the pristine landscape.
To Grandma and Grandpa’s delight, the Living Dead began picking like the hardworking kids they were. Despite steamy heat, boxes filled quickly. They talked, and even smiled. When Grandma was funny, they chuckled. She probably had earned their cooperation when, unlike pickers around them, she did not take cute brag photos she could post on Facebook.
After an hour, though, Grandma heard subtle hints like “Um, I think this box is full,” and “I’ve shriveled into jerky.”
Hadn’t they ever heard of strawberry fields forever?
Nevertheless, if she wanted a happy-ever-after, they would have to quit.
Grandma helped organize the exit — “Kids, you carry the 70 pounds of strawberries. I’ll carry your water bottles.”
In her efficiency, however, she forgot hers and had to search the patch (“I think it was this row — the one with the strawberries”). Meanwhile, the teens suffered in the sun and Grandpa forked over their college fund.
The reward lunch took place at a restaurant run by sloths on their first day of training.
Weary Grandma modified her plan to bake both shortcake and pies, choosing pies, the kids’ favorite. She also cheated by buying store-bought crusts, something no respectable storybook grandma would do. Consulting the Internet for a recipe for the requested strawberry-rhubarb pie — one she had never made — she found an easy recipe on whats-an-oven?.com.
A recipe that literally went up in smoke. The pie’s juices overflowed, and gray clouds billowed throughout the house. Groping in the darkness to throw open windows and usher in 95-degree humidity, Grandma and Grandpa hoped the neighbors would not call the fire department.
Having sucked in oxygen, everyone sat down to soupy pie with crust the consistency of a sidewalk.
Not the storybook ending Grandma had pictured.
Grandpa whispered, “Oh, well. We wouldn’t want them to visit every week, anyway. We’d have to clean the house and be good role models.”
Before they left, though, Grandma and Grandpa received over-the-top hugs. The family introvert surprised them with a fervent, “Love you,” before he disappeared into his room/cave.
What grandma could wish for a sweeter happy-ever-after than that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.