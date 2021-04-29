On May 1, 1971 Roberta M. Chapman of Marion and William G. Heller of Lombard, Illinois wed in the presence of their parents.
The wedding was officiated by Grant County Superior Court Judge Arthur Osborn. Judge Osborn was a student manager for the Marion Giants when Bobbi’s dad, Robert C. Chapman, and the Giants played well throughout the state tournament on the way to Marion’s first high school basketball state championship in 1926. We were regaled with tales of victories on the way to Indianapolis, making for a unique wedding experience.
Having moved to Marion in 2012, we are celebrating 50 years together... right where it started.
