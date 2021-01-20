Glenn Hall, Jr., 88, of Huntington, passed away at 6:37 pm Friday, January 15, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Glenn was born on August 16, 1932 in Marion, IN the son of Glenn Hall Sr. and Virgie Hall.
Private Services will be held, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Glenn to any organization of the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Glenn Hall, Jr.
