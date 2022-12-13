MARION — The Wabash boys basketball team stood toe-to-toe with 4A No. 20 Marion Saturday night in Bill Green Arena, and the Apaches did more than hold their own.
However, the Giants put together a 21-4 run to start the second half, then used a 10-1 spurt midway through the fourth quarter to subdue the Apaches and earn a 72-66 win.
Marion is 5-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season and just the third time in 30 years.
“There are some disappointed kids and I told them that’s what I like to see,” said Wabash coach Paul Wright. “You look at the stats, we did well. We out rebounded them, had 15 turnovers. We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we have, but you’ve got to credit Marion’s defense they were really closing out on us hard.”
And ultimately it was Marion’s pressure defense that helped flip the game in the Giants’ favor.
Marion jumped to a 12-5 lead in just over three minutes, but the Apaches stormed back with an 11-0 run, thanks to a trio of consecutive 3-pointers from junior Grant Ford, and led 18-17 after the first quarter.
Ford made two of Wabash’s four triples in the second quarter and the Apaches extended to a 34-23 lead with just over a minute remaining in the first half. But the Giants forced a pair of turnovers and scored six-quick points to close the Wabash lead to five at intermission.
“Once we got that lead we got kind of complacent and didn’t respect their range," said Marion coach James Blackmon, who was honored before the game for his recent selection to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.
“Once (Wabash) got comfortable they started making shots they were capable of making,” he continued. “At halftime we made that adjustment of making them put it on the floor, closing that gap and pushing the ball offensively going to attack them. We came out early and did that.”
After making 12-of-27 field goals in the first half, with 7-of-18 from beyond the 3-point line, Apache shooters had a more difficult time finding good looks and made just 3-of-14 overall and 1-of-4 from long range in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Marion made 9-of-14 field goal attempts (3-of-6 from 3) and turned its 34-29 halftime deficit into a 50-38 lead with 2:24 to play in the third quarter.
“We told them they were going to ramp up the pressure and they did. They did it in the JV game at halftime,” Wright said of his halftime talk, referring to Marion’s 70-30 JV win. “We can say it in the locker room and we can warn them, but we can’t simulate (Marion’s athleticism) in practice. They really ramped it up and our kids haven’t seen that.”
Still, Wabash scored the final seven points of the third quarter to pull within five. Back-to-back triples by Trevor Daughtry and Ford cut Marion’s lead to 53-51 with 5:30 remaining.
The Apaches then closed within 58-57 with 3:25 to play before Marion put together it’s decisive run.
Sophomore Jaymen Townsend’s bucket put the Giants up three, then senior point guard Donavin Betts scored three-straight baskets in transition, the last two after Apache turnovers. Townsend’s two free throws with 1:08 to play increased Marion’s lead to 68-58.
Townsend led the Giants with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Betts scored 11 of his 15 in the fourth quarter. Sophomores Amar Rogers and Lukias Warner added 13 and 11 points, respectively for Marion.
Ford finished with a game-high 21 points and his seven 3-pointers were part of a 13-of-35 night for the Apaches from long range. Junior Isaak Wright scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and had four rebounds. Daughtry added 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior Collin Price scored eight points and collected nine rebounds. Senior Kolton Wilson scored seven points and had four rebounds. Junior Kaden Vogel had five rebounds and four assists.
“If we can do this here in a tough place to play against a really good team, we should be able to compete with a lot of teams,” Wright said. “But we’ve got to do this effort every time and that’s hard to do.
“About 20 minutes before we got on the bus we told them (Marion is) very athletic, they play hard, they get into you,” Wright added. “I thought we handled it well. I thought we handled the atmosphere. I thought we handled their pressure, only 15 turnovers, I was pleased with that.”
Wright scored 27 points, Daughtry had 25 and Ford finished with 11 in the Apaches’ 77-68 win Friday at Maconaquah to open Three Rivers Conference play.
Wabash (4-2) jumps back into TRC competition Friday with a trip to Northfield for a 7:45 p.m. tipoff. The Apaches then play their fifth-straight road game at Class 2A No. 3 Carroll (Flora) on Dec. 21.
Wabash meets Southwood in the first round of the Wabash County tournament at Manchester on Dec. 28.
“We’ve got to get a little bit better. We gave up 60 (Friday) night we gave up 70 tonight,” Coach Wright said. “We’ve been keeping teams in the 50s for the year. We’ve got four days to sure up the defense, get a little bit better on the ball defense.
“We’ve got to learn from this game and every game. Each game get better,” he continued. “We do have big conference game, but we have a lot of practice time. Once you get to January we have more games than practices so we’ve got to fine tune some things.”
