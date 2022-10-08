Fall camping will be great, I said. Snuggling instead of sweating by the campfire. Fewer bugs and people to bug us. We’d celebrate my husband’s birthday his way – out in the woods, living the simple life.
However, at the campground, clumps of RVs jostled each other like autumn clouds.
I scanned the collection of young families, cooler-toting party people, hardy tent dwellers, retirees and Amish. “I didn’t anticipate this.”
The population density did not surprise Hubby. “Things were filling up fast when I made reservations.”
An elementary school appeared to have set up nearby. Each child brought a bike and a scooter and managed to ride both at the same time. The wrong direction. At night.
The community restrooms should have been blockaded with flashing warning signs, as dozens of future drivers whipped around blind corners.
“Sorry,” called a little guy on a scooter even before he sideswiped me – then zoomed out of sight. Apparently, “sorry” rubber-stamped a universal pardon.
When a trio of breathless, little girls dashed into the restroom, I learned that amid a male-versus-female war waged among the kids, the facilities had become a refuge for both.
One girl cracked the door and scolded, “We don’t know you, and you’re just trying to scare us. Go away!”
When I thought about it, though, closing the restrooms was not the best solution. Congestion would have transferred to the woods behind our site. Carefully chosen by Hubby so we could savor the forest’s primeval stillness, it already teemed with primeval shrieks of a hundred small banshees.
A sweet, little voice cooed among the trees, “Oh, bo-oys.” Her come-hither lilt would not have shamed “Mash’s” Hot Lips Hoolihan.
I’m guessing the alluring little enemy collaborator was carrying power squirt guns.
The kids not only brought bikes, scooters and squirt guns; each one also brought a dog. A dog with strong convictions. The aggregate effect resembled a political convention attended by both Republicans and Democrats.
Hubby and I exchanged dazed glances. This was getting away from it all?
I tried to think positive. “At least, no raccoons have dug into our garbage.”
“Probably have emigrated to Siberia.” Hubby studied a map. “Let’s hit the trails.”
“Why?” A hike would provide all the serene solitude of shopping at Walmart. On Black Friday.
“Nine out of 10 campers never budge from their lounge chairs,” he insisted. “You’ll see.”
Usually, I hate it when he’s right. But as we walked deep into the forest, campground chaos faded to blessed quiet.
We. Could. Hear.
A gentle breeze teased maple, oak and hickory leaves. A small stream gurgled its happiness.
From time to time, a hiker brandishing poles or a group with well-behaved dogs, also seeking refuge, passed us. When occasional, skinny runners crunched the rocky path, I wanted to say, “Slow down. Smell the forest scents. Drink in the greenness.”
I also wanted to say, “Pile up the pounds, like me.” Instead, I permitted the runners to enjoy the woods in their own way, as we did ours. And hoped they would eat 20 s’mores.
We could not stay in the forest because I refuse to sleep on the ground. As I sat around our campfire, wishing the everlasting racket would stop, Hubby said, “Chill. Those are happy sounds.”
They were. In the screamy joy, I heard decades-ago echoes of our own children’s escapades as they roamed campgrounds and woods. The voices of our grandchildren and their cousins when our recent family reunion probably drove the neighbors to Prozac.
The next morning, most of the RV’s rumbled back to their owners’ worlds. Hubby and I savored the stillness.
Soon, though, the silence became almost eerie.
“Want to bang on pans? Find pedestrians to run down on our bikes?” I said.
Amid the earlier campground melee, I wished I could ask Robinson Crusoe to loan us his island for our next outing.
But most of us cannot live without electrical hookups – which is why RVs jostle each other in campgrounds like autumn clouds in the sky.
We need electrical hookups.
We also need other humans.
Even when we want to get away from it all.
