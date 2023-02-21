Georganna (Hodgen) Beatty, 82, of Indianapolis and a former Frankfort resident, died Feb. 18, 2023 at Ascension Health St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, Ind. She was born Nov. 11, 1940 in Frankfort to Rushton A. & Dorothy E. (Brammell) Hodgen. She married Frank M. Beatty in Frankfort on June 19, 1983 and he preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2001.
Georganna had lived in Frankfort until 1983, when she moved to Indianapolis. She had been secretary for the City of Frankfort, worked in the Clerk Treasurer office for Mary Jane McMahon until she became Mayor, she also worked at Kohl’s in Indianapolis. She retired in 1981. Georganna enjoyed soap operas, loved gardening and be in her yard, traveling, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by 3 Sons: Gregory Hill of League City, TX, David D. Hill of Frankfort, Jack J. Martin of Indianapolis, 1 Daughter: Shannon M. Hill Norris of Greenwood,
Grandchildren, Josh Wessell, Evan (Danielle) Norris and Elise Norris, Great-Grandchildren, Maxwell, Cameron, Kennedy, Vivienne and Lyra. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com where you may leave a condolence.
