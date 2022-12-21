Gary Wayne Wilkerson, 63, Marion, passed away at 12:59 pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Gideon, Missouri, on September 14, 1959, to Buell and Leta (Leak) Wilkerson. He was married to Yolanda (Vaughn) Wilkerson, who survives.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, at Upland Community Church, 439 W. Berry Ave., Upland, IN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe St., Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60606.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
