Gary Robert “Hawk” Broadfoot Sr., 76, North Manchester, died June 29, 2023. Born in New Albany on March 3, 1947, Gary was the son of the late Robert and Arlene (Johnson) Broadfoot.
He is survived by his wife, Dove Broadfoot; children, Gary Robert (Esther Pennepacker) Broadfoot Jr., Promise Reynaud, Joshua (Stephanie) Reynaud, and Daniel (Olivia O’Neal) Reynaud; granddaughter, Vivienne Elizabeth Rose Broadfoot-Reynaud; brother, Dale (Etta) Broadfoot; and sister, Luan Broadfoot.
The family of Gary Broadfoot Sr., will have a private service at a later date.
The family of Gary Broadfoot Sr., has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangement.
