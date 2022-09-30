Gail A. Waak, 67, of LaFontaine, Indiana passed away on September 28, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on October 4, 2022, at LaFontaine United Methodist Church, 2 West Kendall Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on October 4, 2022, at the church.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
