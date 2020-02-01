Artists throughout Grant County are busy creating music, performing plays, painting murals and designing a better future for our community.
But Many of these artists work independently – in their studios, basements or schools – in isolation from one another.
The Fusion Arts Alliance (FAA) hopes to change that.
“The Fusion Arts Alliance exists to build a community that supports and advances the arts and celebrates cultural diversity by empowering local artists with opportunities to grow creatively and professionally,” said Greg Fiebig, the Executive Director of FAA, at the ribbon-cutting on Jan. 24.
The alliance is a nonprofit operation that seeks to bring artists together and create a thriving arts community in Grant County through cooperation rather than competition, Fiebig said.
“We think we can be better as a group of artists than any one of us can be on our own,” Fiebig said. “We want to be a place where we bring out the absolute best for one another, and everyone has a voice.”
Artists throughout Grant County can join the FAA with an annual fee starting at $15 and receive member benefits including grant writing assistance, free or discounted admission for FAA events, Participation in the yearly FAA member art exhibit and more.
“We envision a future where vibrant art culture thrives,” Fiebig said.
Fiebig and his team have been working with Mayor Jess Alumbaugh for four years to create the Fusion Arts Alliance.
“This has been a long time coming,” Fiebig said.
Alumbaugh shared his experience working with the group in the early planning stages.
“We really had some hard sessions there,” Alumbaugh said. “... but it was really cool how you brought everybody together to work toward a common goal. Now they were a team.”
Fiebig and Alumbaugh agreed that working as a team is the only way the FAA will accomplish its goals.
“We can only do this if we are all together with one another and become a little bit like the musketeers where we are all for one and one for all,” Fiebig said.
If done right, Alumbaugh said the FAA could unlock a new future for the city of Marion.
“You can really lift this community up,” Alumbaugh said. “You can change their attitudes and the way people perceive their community. You can make it a better place for us to live because of your gifts and talents.”
The FAA can inspire a significant paradigm shift, Fiebig said.
“I would like to see Marion and Grant County become a cultural center where we are known more for the arts than we are for athletics and sports,” Fiebig said. “...that’s where we think we will go if we work together.”
Kylie Jackson, the President / CEO of the Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited for what the future of FAA can be for Marion and Grant County.
“Communities that are thriving, it’s because they have a strong quality of life that includes a vibrant arts community,” Jackson said.
Marsha Vermillion, a theatre teacher at Marion High School and an active member of the Marion Civic Theatre, said she was excited to see how the FAA would inspire young members of the community.
“I’m hoping that when students see a group of adults that are supportive of the arts, that will encourage (them) to understand that (participating in the arts) doesn’t have to stop when they walk through the doors of the school for the last time,” Vermillion said. “They can continue to invest that part of their lives into the community, and they can feel like the community is investing in them too.”
Alumbaugh admitted to lacking creative talents and encouraged non-artists to support FAA as he does.
“I want to challenge you as a non-artist: If there is an event going on, be there, support it,” Alumbaugh said. “Tell your neighbors and your friends about it. These people need an audience.”
Fiebig closed the ceremony with a quote from Indiana-born author Kurt Vonnegut, who said, “We have to continually be jumping off cliffs and developing our wings on the way down.”
“My question for you tonight is, will you join us jumping off the cliff and grabbing our wings on the way down?” Fiebig said.
For more information on the Fusion Arts Alliance, visit FusionAA.org.
