High school graduates receive money (they hope for lots); dormitory supplies; and devotionals like “God Is Watching You at College.”
My future husband’s businesslike parents gave him a manual typewriter.
As I, too, attended Indiana University, I thought I might borrow his gift if a fussy professor demanded typed assignments. I would use a hunt-and-peck system, as I had not taken high school typing classes. Today, kindergarteners learn keyboarding basics, but then, I saw no reason to. Why learn to type? I was majoring in music.
However, after two years, I dropped out. My boyfriend, who soon would begin medical school, and I became engaged during the Arab Embargo, when even fast-food jobs were scarce. No one paid singers, even if they knew six Italian songs and three German.
I learned how to type at high school night classes. After we married, my 50 words a minute procured a clerk-typist position at IU.
Whew! We would eat.
However, I stubbornly refused to use my lunch hour to type my student-husband’s papers on the office’s Selectric. At home, I tried to adapt to the manual with little success. Besides, why, after typing all day, should I struggle to do his homework? Especially when Hubby presented me with a rough draft in his squinchy handwriting at 9 p.m.
I bid my dearly beloved nighty-night, leaving him to type the paper himself … in our cozy, one-room apartment.
Clack … clack-clack DING!
Clackity-clack … clack-clack-clackity DING!
I had not foreseen Hubby’s graduation gift as an instrument of torture. Eleven o’clock came. Midnight. One o’clock.
Clackity-clackity-clack … clack …
DING!
Still, I stuck to my guns – and fantasized about shutting him and his typewriter in a closet.
Meanwhile, the typing I had despised as a teen continued to ensure we would eat. As I worked at the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis, my speed increased to more than 100 words per minute, and I learned to spell words like “ecchymosis” and “telangiectasia.” I later worked for the South Bend Tribune secretarial pool, where we mostly typed obituaries and The Cow News (stockyard reports).
For the first time, I used a word processor.
Weird.
No paper. No carbons. No correction fluid – yay! Mistakes disappeared with the press of a key. No “ding,” and clacks morphed into taps. Touchy keys seemed to possess a mind of their own, though, and at first, lines of j’s and q’s marched across my pages.
When my first child was born, I retired from typing. Chubby little fingers would have turned typing attempts into Sanskrit, just as they transformed my piano efforts into the musical version of a Jackson Pollock painting.
Who would have thought that a decade later, as a church choir director, I would be required to write a monthly newsletter article? Despite rusty skills, my fingers navigated a computer’s keyboard.
Amazingly, I soon found myself writing newspaper stories and columns, as well as magazine articles.
Twenty-five years later, having published more than 800 short pieces and 27 books, I type considerably faster than I write cursive. Faster than I think, unfortunately. But this longtime marriage of mind and fingers seems to work. They like each other a lot. Will I follow the current dictating trend and break them up?
No way.
Hubby, however, now grades research papers using the dictation method. His deep voice murmurs corrections, providing a pleasant background as I work elsewhere. Even his late-night sessions only serve to remind me he is there. I like that.
As for me, what if I had stuck with a manual? Clackity-clack … clack-clack-clackity DING! 10,000 times a day, sometimes beginning well before dawn.
My career as a writer might have proved fatal.
But if either partner burns to wreak post-spat revenge on the other, the manual typewriter still resides in a cobwebby corner of our garage.
My clackity session at 4 a.m. might be worth it. Or his at 1 a.m.?
No. Shutting each other in closets would not settle controversies. We should leave that antique in the garage, where it belongs.
Besides, even for this pair of antiques, making up is a lot more fun.
