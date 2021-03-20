One sunny day, my husband and I, victims of spring fever, took a chilly ride on our tandem bicycle, exploring country roads. The past weeks, I have strained to hear frogs’ springtime songs, soft as dandelion fuzz wafting through the air.
As we rode past Swampville, however, a hallelujah chorus of frogs nearly deafened us. Soggy Froggy City posted even higher decibel levels, and Friggin’ Jiggin’ Frogtown took ear-buster honors. I wondered if these amphibians had gone high-tech, renting rock-concert sound systems to shake every tree within a 50-mile radius. But after compiling the results of a survey I sent them, I am convinced frogs are musical purists who not only sing without artificial amplification, but also without opening their mouths. Instead, they balloon out their necks. And unlike most human choirs, most of the singers are males.
These guys do not waste words or melodies. They not only establish territories and predict weather changes with their songs, they also use music to romance their ladies. As I listened to their impassioned harmony, I wished I could understand the lyrics. Then, again, when I thought of current Top 40 favorites, I gave thanks I didn’t.
Local concerts, however noisy, do not rival those of early Toledo, Ohio, built next to the Big Black Swamp. According to the town’s founding legend, seven different pastors sought other pads because the town suffered from a frog plague of biblical proportions. No one could walk downtown without stepping on them. Their joyous recitals kept the village up all night. After fighting frogs for years, the human inhabitants of Toledo finally decided to promote a policy of peaceful coexistence. On New Years’ Day, 1897, they cemented a frog mosaic into their new courthouse’s entrance, and Toledo became known as “Frogtown.”
I appreciate frog musicality, but if they kept me awake at night, I might consider upping my frog leg consumption several hundred percent. And I’m not so enthralled with their songs that I would pay $75 to buy a frog online.
Nor would I pay $10 for flour beetles culture to achieve his balanced nutrition pyramid. (Most of us pay much more to get rid of such “cultures.”) Some owners, concerned about their pets’ boring diets, buy them special frog and tadpole bites which, according to the Arizona Dendrobate Ranch’s Web site, “add variety to a young amphibian’s diet.”
However, in 2002, Great Britain’s citizens would not have promoted frogs’ health and wellbeing. The BBC reported a nationwide attack of killer bullfrogs. Intense headlines implied these giant amphibians had eaten Parliament and were last seen headed for Buckingham Palace. Reading further into the article, however, one discovered that the bullfrogs, an American threat mistakenly imported in batches of fish and/or plants, were devouring fish, small birds or other frogs native to Great Britain. Not a national disaster. But something else for which Europe can blame us.
If frogs from South/Central America invaded their territory, they might have had something to gripe about. Poisonous frogs abound on that continent, and those that flaunt the loudest wardrobes – gold, blue, orange, and black-and-yellow-striped – present the greatest threat. The poison dart frog of South America, Phyllobates terribilis, is arguably the most dangerous animal in the world. This pretty little golden frog resembles a kindergartener’s eraser. But according to the University of Georgia EcoView, its slime is 400 times as toxic to a laboratory mouse as the venom of a king cobra.
Fortunately, the Little Yellow Terror does not shoot poison darts. But the arrows and spears local tribes rub over the frogs’ backs remain venomous for up to two years.
Those people who adore poison dart frog songs, but prefer long life spans can purchase downloads of their calls.
Me? I will stick to live, free concerts by our less flashy Midwestern types who stay in their swamps, go to bed on time and only give us an occasional wart.
