Fredrick K. "Bud" Arven, 92, of LaFontaine, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Bud is survived by Sally, his loving wife of 71 years; one son, Brian K. Arven; three daughters, Teresa (Ralph) Skaggs, Debra (Michael) McKillip, and Jacalyn (Gary) Wilson; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held at the LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery.
McDonald Funeral Homes, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana, have been trusted with Bud Arven's arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com.
