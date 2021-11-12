Franklin B. “Frank” Gressley, Jr., 53, of Wabash, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 15 at McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Pastor Nathan Whybrew officiating. Burial will follow at Falls Cemetery in Wabash.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services, starting at 9 a.m., at the funeral home.
McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana, 46992, have been trusted with Frank Gressley’s final arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com.
